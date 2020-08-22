Machika thrives on vegetable growing

By Pauline Bangirana

As I walk towards the green gate that leads to Hellen Machika Anyango’s home, I am welcomed by a row of vegetables such as spring onions, lettuce, Chinese cabbage, tomatoes, spinach. Walking into the gate, the aroma of herbs such as rosemary and mint is irresistible.

A mango tree with various seedling containers hangs on the white structure to the left that I later establish is a greenhouse, where she grows vegetables.

After years of reflection and planning, she decided to quit her job as a senior agronomist with one of the leading agricultural companies in 2013 to start her own business. Machika operates a home-based business with a greenhouse, where she grows vegetables of different kinds, herbs and spices.

In October 2013, she received her first order of seedlings worth Shs1million and this was a confirmation to Machika that walking away was the best decision.

Starting Out

Although she needed space for the seedlings at the start, she had to make do with what was available. “I talked to my landlord at the time and other tenants about my intention to sell seedlings and grow plants. They welcomed the idea,” she says. With her savings of about Shs900,000, she bought seeds and other farm equipment.

She started off by growing seedlings, herbs in pots and optimised the little space that she had. She received her first order worth Shs1m when she was renting in Kisaasi, where she grew her seedlings on the verandah.

Her first client

She recalls moments when it would rain and she would have to call her neighbours to help her cover her seedlings with polythene bags. With time, she made a small makeshift greenhouse for the seedlings with permission from her landlord.

Although the greenhouse was small, it protected the seedlings from withering. With time, she got more orders, which drove her into making a garden within the estate. Here, she planted carrots, green pepper, egg plants, tomatoes, onions, among others. She also started training women on how to make backyard gardens where they could start growing vegetables. This, she says, increased her revenue streams.

Getting market

“I get my clients through referrals. The people I have helped to establish small urban gardens keep recommending me to their friends,” she says.

Machika sells seedlings of vegetables, teaches people how to transfer the seedlings, offers consultation, designs compounds with vegetables, herbs and spices and delivers fresh vegetables to markets and supermarkets.

She works with various agronomists, irrigation experts, builders to remain competitive in the market and meet the demand of her clients. She is driven by knowledge and passion for what she does and this, she says has kept her clients coming back.

Expansion plan

Machika has since shifted to a bigger space in Kasangati, Gayaza. Her current home is her workstation although she has plans of expanding and building a bigger greenhouse. She created an online group for her clients where she addresses any concerns, queries and comments.

The fact that hers is a home-based business, Machika says this interferes with her personal life. “My clients come any time they want. There is no privacy at all. This interferes with family time,” she says.

Achievements

Machika, the founder of Feed All (U) Limited that supplies seedlings of various vegetables, herbs and spices says: “I am doing what I love and living my dream of self-employment. This is what I have always wanted.”

Through this business, she has acquired land, bought a car and she comfortably pays her bills. Machika employs five permanent staff, trains women and feels a sense of fulfilment knowing that she has inspired other people to grow vegetables.

Pricing

The seedlings costs Shs300 each although there are some that cost Shs1,000 depending on the breed. In a good month, she makes about Shs4 million, excluding other avenues that Machika engages in such as consultation and trainings.