Nambozo uses poetic skills to foster change in society

By Tonny Mushoborozi

Beverley Nambozo has had a life-long affair with words. As early as kindergarten, Nambozo was writing and reciting rhymes. As she grew older, she upped her game of the spoken word through rap and poetry.

In the early 2000s, when she was barely an adult, she got a job as a radio presenter for an early morning show. She was the signature voice of Power FM, the Watoto Church-based station then.

Her voice was ultra feminine and high-pitched. But Nambozo’s strength was beyond enunciation and all the physical properties of her voice.

She was the most positive person to ever grace Kampala’s airwaves. It could be the worst weather in years and Bev (that was her radio name) would come on the air and say, “don’t you love how the storm sways the trees?”

She simply knew how to use words to shift perspective. In 2005, two years after starting on that morning show on Power FM, Nambozo’s voice was gone. Not in the sense of losing her voice due to a bad cold or something. Bev was off the radio. She was gone.

“I left at that time to do my Master’s in England. But at the last minute, the scholarship failed to come through and the radio station called me back to work. My mind, heart, and desires though, were prepared for a different environment,” Nambozo says.

So she turned the recall down. She had recently received opportunities to travel to poetry shindigs and literary festivals around the world. Words were her sport and she had just moved to bigger league games. And the local fans, including yours truly, would have to nurse broken hearts.

All the travelling she ended up doing at the time would inspire her to do lots of writing and exploring the depths of the word.

Then the Master’s degree eventually worked out and Nambozo went to school in the UK. And as she was at it, she must have used some of those poetic skills to bedazzle someone’s son, for she got married in 2007 and started a family.

Love for words

Nambozo’s upbringing has something to do with it. She says, “Growing up, my parents took me to schools where I had access to books and well educated teachers. I lived in a country where libraries and bookstores were in abundance.”

Her parents, Herbert Mugoya and Betty Mugoya, were diplomats and as such, Nambozo spent eight years of her childhood in the UK.

Words in all forms; written or spoken are Nambozo’s forte. As an adult, her life-long affair with words pushed her to write for a weekend newspaper in Kampala, which she almost juggled with her radio job on Power FM.

But that was not enough for her. Like anyone who’s passionate about something, she desired to play at the most advanced level of the game of words- poetry.

“I’ve always known I was a poet. At six years, I could read better than most teenagers. I enjoyed the music of poetry, and its application in life. Musicality, rhythm, and complex meanings have been an attraction from a young age.

Apart from poetry, she also loved stage, dancing and acting. The thrill of transforming audiences with words, music, theatre and choreography, have always been a part of my DNA,” she says.

Nambozo’s poetry awards

In 2008, Nambozo conceived the idea of the Beverley Nambozo Poetry Award. She organised the first awards event that took place that same year.

Her goal is to support Ugandan women poets and inspire the birth of more poetry. More than 10 years after Nambozo’s first awards, poetry recitals and events have risen to occupy an important place in Kampala’s nightlife.

While we can’t heap all the praises on Nambozo, she was at the very heart of the movement. The name has since changed to The Babishai Niwe Poetry Foundation.

Beverley Nambozo (centre) awarding a winner of Babishai Poetry Toastmasters Challenge in 2016. Photos | courtesy



“There are limitless opportunities to earn through poetry,” Nambozo says. “Performances, publishing, copywriting, research, emceeing, teaching, tourism, motivational speaking, the list is endless,” Nambozo says.

Since mid 2000s, Nambozo has written important poetry. Important because it has been picked up by credible scholarly publishers. The US-based Lynne Rienner Publications which in 2013, published her poems Microwave and I will never be you in an anthology of African women poets.

Several of her short stories have been picked up publishers across the world from as early as 2001, when, again, Nambozo was barely an adult.

“My latest poetry collection, Dress me In Disobedience is based on themes of travel, hypocrisy in the church in forms of sexual and emotional abuse, and power of relations.”

“I’ve observed how sexual abuse destroys people and shuddered at how they’re trapped in its psychological cage. I desire my poetry to encourage conversations, change mindsets and eventually lead to real action and change,” she says.

Changing mindsets

Nambozo’s love for words comes from an innate conviction that words make a difference, that words can shift mindsets, stimulate conversations about creativity, education, and leadership.

She spends copious amounts of time listening to world leaders on YouTube. To those whose words literally change the world. The gods of the spoken word. And she admits that it has been the most profound in her personal and professional life.

Words are so powerful that something as mundane as writing down your goals alone can start a change in your spirit.

Today, when Nambozo is not writing poetry or running her Babishai Niwe poetry awards event, she talks for a living. She is a public speaking coach, a teacher, and a mentor.

Making a difference

Nambozo says, “It’s been a phenomenal experience. First, we started by raising the profile of Ugandan women poets. This, through the award, gave them extended coverage in mainstream media, both in Uganda, and from literary journals abroad. Secondly, the poets were published in various publications, like the Babishai poetry anthologies, and literary and academic journals around the world.”

Nambozo’s poetry awards have thus opened numerous doors for poets. Ugandan poets started getting invited to literary festivals within East Africa, where they participated in master classes with renowned literary scholars.

They were able to engage in debates, African poetry discussions, and started using poems to broaden their perspectives on issues affecting people.

Some of those poets include Lillian Aujo, Rashida Namulondo, Sanyu Aganza Kisaka, Kelly Taremwa, and the phenomenal Harriet Anena. Anena participated in the 2014 Babishai award and won. She went on to win the biennial Wole Soyinka Prize for Literature in Africa, in December 2018. The award was presented by Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka.

As such, the Babishai poetry festivals have heightened the flow of African poets in Uganda, and deepened the exchange, growth, and meaningfulness of the journey of the Uganda women poets.

Right after the commencement of the awards in 2008, poetry recitals started mushrooming around Kampala. All of a sudden, upmarket bars had poetry nights that pulled mammoth crowds of poets and poetry lovers.

Poetry performances started to grow, and the art started grooming household names. What is clear is that she has been a part of the structures that have changed the poet industry in Uganda. For example, publishing poetry, creating workshops, and creating synergies with schools, poetry performances, that started with the first award ceremony in 2008 have a lot to do with the growth of poetry and the love for it.