Raising modern teenagers is no joke

By MICHAEL MASINDE

How do you react when the 15-year-old child you thought would be the lawyer or medical doctor you failed to become, tells you bluntly that he or she wants to be a musician, a model or a DJ?

These children are not immoral or twisted in their thinking. They see everyday people in such jobs making money, gaining fame and social status.

Today’s parents are faced with a myriad of challenges. As if working to the bone to raise money to meet the ever increasing family needs is not enough, they have to raise the children. In most cases, striking a balance between the two fails and either of the divine duties suffers.

Social revolution

What is the alternative? Parents are left with the option of allowing the househelps to take over. Amid the gloom of teenage pregnancies and drug abuse, a quiet social revolution is taking shape among parents.

In today’s world, just like teaching can be done in isolation, parents have to come together occasionally to share their experiences under the tutelage of a professional parenting mentor or coach. Family life counsellors should also come to the aid of suffering parents.

Change strategy

Times and seasons have changed. Without the willing uncles, aunties and grandparents, who would prepare teens for adulthood, programmes on mentorship and life skills come in handy. These programmes should be founded on universal moral values.

They should also be holistic to impart necessary life skills in them to prepare them in dealing with the transformation such as negative peer pressure, substance abuse and negative media influence.

Instead of hitting the roof and rubbishing their career choices, you can change this mentality. For example, you can tell them: “That’s a very good profession (even though you know it is not). What you need to do though is to study hard to qualify for a degree in mass communication or film and theatre so that you can become the best musician in town.”

Adolescents have big dreams, but not what their parents desire for them. All the teenager desires and wants is achievement, satisfaction and excellence, and the worst a parent can do is to discourage them.

Another thing teenagers value is their chosen friends. Unlike pre-teens who live by every word from their parents’ mouth, teenagers listen least to their parents. They listen more to their friends and follow what society says. You can win them over by pulling them closer and not pushing them away.

Open up to them

The absence of proper guidance and counselling has led teenagers to engage in substance abuse, premarital sex, bad attitudes and other anti-social behaviour that turn them into irresponsible adults.

Therefore, the point is not about forbidding your child to have friends but rather, allowing them to be close so that they can openly and freely discuss anything with you.

Showing that you care about their friends will do magic in terms of opening up and sharing.

There’s this elephant in the room boy-girl relationships. Each parent sits at the edge of the seat whenever this topic crops up. Most parents will view it as the devil incarnate out to eat up their God-forsaken boys and girls.

Know this, boy-girl relations is a basic need for all adolescents. The danger in shielding adolescents completely from mixing with the opposite sex is that when they eventually go out into the world, they don’t know how to behave and they may end up in reckless relationships. Girls should be taught practical ways of rebuffing unwelcome advances.

In a nutshell, teenagers are always looking for affirmation and a sense of belonging, and this calls on the parents to relate with them on a one-on-one basis. The firm but friendly approach will go a long way in bearing a bounty harvest for your parenting.

According to www.webmd.com, giving teens a chance to establish their own identity, giving them more independence is essential to helping them establish their own place in the world. But if it means he’s going out with a bad crowd, that’s another thing.

Choose your battles wisely

Invite their friends for dinner. It helps to meet children you have questions about. You are not flat-out rejecting them, you are at least making an overture.

When kids see them, see how their friends act with their parents, they can get a better sense of those friends. The old adage says you can catch more bears with honey than vinegar.

Decide rules and discipline in advance. If it’s a two-parent family, it’s important for parents to have their own discussion, so they can come to some kind of agreement.

Whether you ground them for a week, cut back on their allowance or Internet use whatever set it in advance. If child says it isn’t fair, then you have to agree on what is fair punishment and follow through with the consequences.

Advertisement

Invite friends

Just like the old adage, you catch more bears with honey than vinegar. Inviting their friends for dinner also helps to meet kids you have questions about. You are not flat-out rejecting them, you’re at least making an overture. When kids see them, see how their friends act with their parents, they can get a better sense of those friends. If you flatly say, you can’t go out with those kids, it often backfires.