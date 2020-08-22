Reasons to consider before changing careers

Have you ever felt like you need something that would better suit your skills, passions, talents and lifestyle than the one you are spending your days at now?

For many, abandoning a professional life you’ve worked hard to build for something totally unknown can be scary.

However, it is something you may want to consider, if you are not satisfied on your current path. Here are some of scenarios in which it actually makes sense ;

It was not your choice

Perhaps, a family member helped you get a job because you needed to pay the bills. Or maybe, you landed your job because of a particular skill you have, but you don’t see yourself doing it for the next 20 years.

If your career is as a result of a series of random twists and turns rather than something you consciously pursued, consider taking a career test to assess your personality and interests and identify careers you would enjoy.

Change has sparked interest

Major life-changing events can change our perspective and cause us to re-evaluate our choices. But you don’t have to wait for the birth of a child or a marriage proposal to shake things up.

Lots of everyday experiences can lead to life-altering shifts in our priorities, too. Pay attention to the encounters or changes in your life that trigger an interest in pursuing something new. They might just be signs that you should try out a new path.

The job outlook has worsened

It happens a lot these days: Prospects in your field once seemed plentiful, but changes in technology or the economy have limited your opportunities.

If this is the case, it’s not only an option to think about changing careers to an occupation with a better forecast—it’s probably a good idea.

Find out which industries employ people in the jobs that interest you; what training you need to become qualified; and whether there will be opportunities in this field after you’ve completed that training.

Evolving field

On the flip side, environmental concerns and changes in technology have created jobs and professions in industries that didn’t exist a few years ago—think environmental consulting, alternative power, social media management and app development.

While many of these fields require new skills, you can often combine your existing experience with some updated training to succeed in new fields.

For example, if you’re skilled in project management, getting some technical know-how would make you a great candidate for product management roles at tech startups.

Core Values

Core values are the important beliefs and conventions that guide the way you live your life. Values such as altruism, intellectual stimulation, leadership, and creativity affect how you make decisions and how you interact with others, both at work and at home.

They’re also a significant factor in job and career satisfaction—it can be difficult to be happy at work when you’re not living out the principles that are important to your life.

Take some time to understand what your own values are and whether your current career path is letting you live them. For example, is your sales job giving you the creative fulfillment you imagined for your life?

Will your client services gig offer the leadership potential you crave? In the long run, a career path that’s closely aligned with your values is the key to professional fulfilment

The right career is out there

Shifting gears in your career, especially if you have been working in the same field for a long time—isn’t easy, and it’s never immediate.

No matter what your reason for looking, the right career is out there for you. Research your options, evaluate your strengths, learn new skills, and fortify your resolve to make change