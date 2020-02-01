How Namusoke juggles Radio, TV and business
Saturday February 1 2020
Monday
This is one of my busiest days. I go to the bridal shop at 9am and then rush for a meeting at 11am at Supper FM. This lasts for one hour and at exactly midday, I head to Delta TV where I work.
It is then that my team and I proceed to Malakai Eco Lodge for my weekend shooting. By 2pm, I must drive back to town to prepare for the evening drive show at Super FM that runs from 3pm to 7pm.
Tuesday and Wednesday
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are days that I dedicate to my business- the bridal shop from 9am to 2 pm. I spend these three days with my employees, interacting and discussing innovating ways of doing business.
My team members know what is expected of them but I must review books of accounts. I get to know the outfits that were hired, those that were returned, available gowns and what is missing. I also get a chance to interact with my clients. By 3pm, I head to Super FM for my Monday to Friday show.
Thursday
Besides doing research on what is trending on the market, Thursday sets the mood for my weekend, especially Saturday. It is on this day that I review my diary to remind myself of bookings made for my services, location of the client, time and venue.
Friday
This is my day of worship. Before prayers, I spend some time alone at my office to do some spiritual meditation. By 12pm I out head to mosque for the Juuma prayers
Saturday
This is when I do bridal work. There are times when I have two or five functions to cover and for each of them, I am expected to be at venue on time. Over the years, I have mastered the art of juggling many functions.
Sunday
Unless there is an urgent assignment, I hardly work on Sundays. This is the day I spend quality time with family. I cook for my family and I look out for good movie to watch. This is the time I also do general cleaning and go through my wardrobe. However, if I have a ceremony on Sunday, I go with my children.
Lessons learnt
Courage does not mean absence of fear. It is action in the presence of fear. Confident people do not concentrate on their weaknesses. They optimise their strengths. If you listen to your fears, you will never know how great you are. Confidence allows us to face life with boldness, openness, and honesty. It enables us to live without worry.
Reading
I do most of the reading in the morning. I am currently reading The Confident Woman by Joyce Maya. This book explores the seven characteristics of a woman with confidence, which include a woman who knows she is loved, who refuses to live in fear, and one who does not live by comparing herself with others. After this I will be reading Higher Is Waiting by Tyler Perry. It is a collection of teachings drawn from the experiences of a lifetime, meant to inspire readers to climb higher in pursuit of success.