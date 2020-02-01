How Namusoke juggles Radio, TV and business

Many hats. Sharitah Namusoke is a presenter on Super FM, hosts a bridal show on Delta Tv and she is a director at Sharitah Bridal World. She is a brand ambassador of Hill water, a mother and businesswoman. She shares her typical week with Phionah Nassanga .

By Phionah Nassanga

Monday

This is one of my busiest days. I go to the bridal shop at 9am and then rush for a meeting at 11am at Supper FM. This lasts for one hour and at exactly midday, I head to Delta TV where I work.

It is then that my team and I proceed to Malakai Eco Lodge for my weekend shooting. By 2pm, I must drive back to town to prepare for the evening drive show at Super FM that runs from 3pm to 7pm.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are days that I dedicate to my business- the bridal shop from 9am to 2 pm. I spend these three days with my employees, interacting and discussing innovating ways of doing business.

My team members know what is expected of them but I must review books of accounts. I get to know the outfits that were hired, those that were returned, available gowns and what is missing. I also get a chance to interact with my clients. By 3pm, I head to Super FM for my Monday to Friday show.

Thursday

Besides doing research on what is trending on the market, Thursday sets the mood for my weekend, especially Saturday. It is on this day that I review my diary to remind myself of bookings made for my services, location of the client, time and venue.

Friday

This is my day of worship. Before prayers, I spend some time alone at my office to do some spiritual meditation. By 12pm I out head to mosque for the Juuma prayers

Saturday

This is when I do bridal work. There are times when I have two or five functions to cover and for each of them, I am expected to be at venue on time. Over the years, I have mastered the art of juggling many functions.

Sunday

Unless there is an urgent assignment, I hardly work on Sundays. This is the day I spend quality time with family. I cook for my family and I look out for good movie to watch. This is the time I also do general cleaning and go through my wardrobe. However, if I have a ceremony on Sunday, I go with my children.

Lessons learnt

Courage does not mean absence of fear. It is action in the presence of fear. Confident people do not concentrate on their weaknesses. They optimise their strengths. If you listen to your fears, you will never know how great you are. Confidence allows us to face life with boldness, openness, and honesty. It enables us to live without worry.