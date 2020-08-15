Staying stylish and fabulous after 50

By Gloria Haguma

During her tenure as the First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama got a lot more press for her wardrobe choices, rather than being the leading lady at the White House. She nailed her looks, literally every time she stepped out.

Michelle Obama, 56, is an inspiration that getting onto the 5th floor doesn’t mean you should leave your fashion sense behind. You can still walk into any room with a head turning outfit and win all the stares.

Today, we are exploring style tips for a woman in her 50s and how she can remain fashionable.

Don’t be afraid of colour

Don’t be deceived that colourful ensembles aren’t for you anymore. Instagram star Baddie Winkle says colour is ageless and you can rock hues such as neons. The 92-year old grandma rocks the most daring of shades.

If you are unsure, start by wearing colours in bits, and pair them with subtle outfits to balance your look. For instance, you can decide to go with a bright top, and keep your bottom toned down. Accessories such as scarfs and neckerchiefs are also a perfect way to add a splash of hue to your wardrobe.

Have a go-to pair of heels

Instead of loading up on flat shoes, find a go-to pair of heels that are comfortable.If you aren’t comfortable with high heels, opt for bright-coloured kitten heels. Look out for heels that can match your dresses, denims and skirts.

Choose what to highlight

The 5th floor should not make you feel like you have joined the convent. Choose to highlight that part of your body you are comfortable showing off and then wear clothes to accentuate it.

If you are comfortable with your arms, opt for outfits that will highlight them. Whichever part you zero down on, let your clothing do the talking.

Choose the right underwear

Underwear does a lot in defining your outer look, and that’s why choosing the right underwear is important.

Ensure that your bra is the right size and fit. If you are comfortable with wearing body shapers, investing in a piece or two wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

