Stepping out of your fashion comfort zone

By Gloria Haguma

Routines are quite comfortable but can be very addictive. The same applies to our closets and fashion choices. The moment you adjust style choices to something specific, your style can quickly turn to boring.

Stepping out of what you are accustomed to can go a long way in elevating your personal style and confidence at the same time. Here are some tips on how you can switch up your entire fashion style.

Be open to new inspiration

It could be the new girl at your workplace or someone you always see in the neighbourhood. Their style may not necessarily be your style, but there is definitely a thing or two that you can learn from them. And this is how you start welcoming new inspiration or fashion ideas from others.

Start by learning how others wear their accessories and get tips from their style. It may even be colour coordination that you admire about them but you haven’t dared to try it out. Instead of wearing it the way they ordinarily would, try it out, in your own creative way.

Be adventurous

If you are looking to switch things up, get creative and adventurous with your wardrobe. Try out something you would not wear and see how that pans out. If your usual style is to be layered up with cardigans and throw-ons, this time, try losing them and show a bit of your arms for a change. Sleeve options such as the cold shoulder will give you comfort and also leave you a little covered up. Being too comfortable with your style can limit you on style options available.

If you love to keep your legs hidden or wearing anything revealing, try out an outfit with some side splits and slowly glide into more daring options. The trick is to try something that you thought would not work for you. Who knows? You may end up falling in love with a new style completely.

Be open-minded

In order to embrace change, especially in your wardrobe, you need to be open minded. For instance, if you feel skinny jeans isn’t your cup of tea, and are always wearing the boyfriend jeans, then how about you wore your skinny jeans with a dress top over them? That way, you still try out what you would consider a no-no, but do it in a way that won’t leave you feeling uncomfortable.