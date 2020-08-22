Style ideas for when you can’t decide

By Gloria Haguma

We all have experienced those days. The days when you wake up in the morning and despite having a whole closet full of clothes, you can’t simply decide on what to wear. And it even gets worse if you are in a rush hour.

Fashion experts, Gloria Wavamunno and Joe Malaika share some useful tips on how you can get creative with your wardrobe, so you don’t run out of ideas.

According to Joe Malaika, a fashion designer, knowing what event you are dressing up for hastens decision- making. “Find out what the weather is like and what kind of event to avoid underdressing or overdressing,” he adds.

He says he has learnt from experience that most women are able to find outfits first based on their accessories. “On days when you are having a brain freeze, choose your outfits based on accessories that you have,’’ he advises.

Malaika also says focusing on detail is important. If your outfit is basic, make sure your shoe game is phenomenal.

Gloria Wavamunno, a fashion designer and the brain behind Kampala Fashion Week, explains that choosing outfits begins with loving your body. “Confidence is key. You ought to love your body. Your mood too will play a big role when you do feel like you are having a “can’t-decide-moment,” she says.

The other style trick that the fashion expert recommends is do it yourself. She explains that modifying your already existing pieces will give your wardrobe the much needed spin.

“Sometimes, the reason you struggle to find what to wear is because your clothes are not changing. A wardrobe clean out could also be helpful. Give out the clothes you don’t wear and invest in new outfits as a way of restocking,” she adds.