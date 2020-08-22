Sunscreen will keep early aging at bay

By Hassan Ssentongo

Mwiza Diane - Proprietor of Mwiza Store

What three products do you always have in your stash? Why?

Eyebrow pencil because naturally, I have no eyebrows. A lipgloss to keep my lips supple. Wet wipes to clean the lips and refresh my look.

What’s your favourite beauty product?

It will always be MAC. There is something about a red lipstick. It makes every one shine no matter the shade they are wearing.

What’s been your biggest beauty disaster?

It’s always foundation. I have a relatively good skin but every time I apply foundation, I end up looking like a shadow of myself.

What beauty advice have you ever received?

Never to sleep with make-up on. One of my sisters advised me to apply sunscreen to avoid early aging.

What does your self-care routine consist of?

I use QEI body scrub once a week. I mix coconut oil in my bath to keep glowing. I also apply honey on my face every three days.

How do you deal with bad hair days?

I hated my hair when I was young. I always dreaded combining it. A few months ago, I opted for natural curls. I used Leisure curl relaxer and my hair game has been transformed. With the advent of wigs, there are no more bad hair days. When it’s hot, I rock my natural curls and in the evenings, I pull out my wig.

Wig or natural hair…

I would choose both. If you had asked me this question four months ago, I would have said wigs without much thought. But, I love my natural hair lately and I rock it confidently. I also wear my wigs just as much.

Make-up or no make-up?

Light make-up. Even on the busiest of day, at least some powder and a gloss will suffice.

