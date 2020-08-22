Tips to keep your wardrobe organised

By Pauline Bangirana

If you are not a neat-freak or the type that is very deliberate about being organised, you must be struggling to regularly arrange and keep things in order, not just at work but also at home.

For many, clothes are always a mess and oftentimes, sights of outfits lying on the bed or scattered on the floor are quite common.

Even when they attempt to iron clothes for a week and organise their wardrobes, hours later, such a bedroom will be messed up.

This is the type that will comb the whole wadrobe in search for what to wear on a particular weekday.They will take hours trying on different clothes and after the exercise, they will be too lazy to get their outfits back in order.

When you find yourself in a state of having to constantly pick clothes from different parts of the room or if you find it difficult to trace some clothes, then, perhaps, you need to find new ways of keeping your wardrobe organised.

Here are a few tips shared on how to keep your own wardrobe organised and neat. Wondering what you can do to keep your own wardrobe organised.

Be deliberate

The same way you have to accomplish tasks at work, normalise neatness and be very deliberate about it. You must come to a point where mess does not have a place in your life.

Although there are moments when you will be too tired to organise a thing in your house, teach yourself to fall in love with neat environments.

You may want to add this to your to-do list daily and remember to spare some minutes before going to bed just to get your room in order.

Use hangers

Get into the habit of ironing all your clothes and place them on hangers. However, the trick lies in arranging them by type.

The skirts should be put in a certain section, the blouses, dresses, trousers and all other outfits.

This makes your search process easier and consumes less time. Christine Karungi, an administrator, says arranging clothes according to length and size makes it easy for her to find what to wear in a short time. Store towels and bedcovers in storage cabinets of your wardrobe.

Folding

Caroline Namuwaya, a businesswoman, says folding clothes into the smallest foldable portions is a trick that has kept her bedroom organised for years.

She says the method can also be used on jeans, t-shirts and nightwear. Namuwaya also recommends that getting an extra laundry basket will go a long way in keeping scattered clothes out of your room, especially the cloth foldable baskets.

Custom-made additions

Managing and keeping clothes intact may be tricky especially without a wardrobe. But Ibrahim Nsubuga, a welder, recommends getting a custom made storage box, or storage rack that will substitute a wardrobe and make storage of clothes much easier.

Separation

For Sheila Namata, separating clothes helps keep her wardrobe organised. Distinguishing clothes according to how they are arranged helps a great deal. For instance, arrange skirts, blouses, dresses separately such that they are easy to find and store.

“I arranges my wardrobe everyday to ensure that clothes do not get mixed up. Even in my sleep, I know where I keep my dresses and trousers. I don’t mix them up. For items such as underwear, I have small bags where I store them,” she says.

Olga Musiimenta says she separates her clothes according to the function and mood. She tucks away brightly coloured outfits, sets aside clothes for work and those for functions are kept on hangers while those worn rarely are stacked away in a suitcase.

Racks and hooks

For handbags and shoes, Phionah Akol says hooks and racks have helped her to achieve a transformed wardrobe. These hacks should help you to keep your bedroom organised.