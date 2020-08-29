Tumeric mask is a secret beauty hack for acne-prone skin
Saturday August 29 2020
Rachel Atuhire Turyahikayo – Make-up artist
My favourite label is…
For fashion, I’m not picky. I wear what looks good and suits me. For beauty and make-up, I love products from Clinique and Blackup Cosmetics. For fragrance, it is Giorgio Armani.
I can’t do without…
Lipstick.
I can’t get enough of…
Make-up.
I last cleaned my wardrobe…
Last week.
I buy my clothes from…
Anywhere. I buy from malls and I get outfits whenever I travel. Others are custom made. I also have some really great buys that are second hand.
The most expensive thing in my wardrobe is…
A Guess watch
Colours that compliment my looks are…
Black, red and gold.
I feel most comfortable wearing…
Perfect make-up and a well-fitting dress appropriate for an occasion.
My worst buy ever is…
There are shoes that looked good on me on a random day when I went shopping. But when I got home, they were not my size.
My style tip for the ladies…
Know your body and body parts to highlight.
Worst fashion mistake I have ever made is…
I worked with a shoddy tailor to make clothes for me. The result was a complete disaster.
My beauty secret…
Tumeric masks is a secret beauty hack for acne-prone skin.