Use your youthful years to be more productive

By Nicolas Akasula

How do you describe yourself?

I am a versatile and focused man from Luweero. I am a go-getter who is always ready to embrace opportunities to better my motherland. I am a simple person who likes having a good laugh, whenever I can.

What takes up most of your time?

I work with East African partners, a firm we established to bridge investment gaps in Uganda. As an international business graduate, I felt it was necessary to establish a hub to act as a liaison for our international business contacts. There is great potential in our region and lots of opportunities that we can exploit.

How is your normal working routine like?

I use my day time hours to handle business in Uganda. Owing to the difference in time zones, I handle assignments from the overseas team in the evenings which stretches up to 3am.

How do you wind down from this busy schedule?

When I am not out working, I stay indoors and watch documentaries. But when I step out, I have a strong connection with nature, not forgetting my love for karaoke and live band.

And are you a father yet? Share your fatherhood experience with us

I don’t have any biological children yet. However, I have had a number of dependents. It is rewarding to make a contribution towards the wellbeing of people.

What inspires you to go on daily?

The desire to make a difference in society.

What item is most valuable in your life?

When I was growing up, I never understood the value of time. Today, I know that every minute counts towards the achievement of the goals I set.

What’s your best meal?