We had medical conversations for breakfast and dinner

By Promise Twinamukye

Where did your medical life begin?

I was born in a house full of medical professionals. My grandmother, a former nun, was both a teacher and a midwife and she is the one who delivered me. My father is a professor of paediatrics and my mother is a cancer and pathology professor. So, we had medical conversations for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our bookshelf had more medical and pathology textbooks and medical journals.

Although my teachers insisted that I pursue law, I was convinced I would be Uganda’s best deejay.

My father, however, sat me down and told me medicine is a noble profession. He said if one ever lacked food, all they had to do was put a table and chair by the roadside, place a stethoscope on the neck and patients would begin to show up.

What does a budding medical student or graduate have to do to make it in this industry?

Do something of value that cannot be easily replicated. Enter a field where you will easily excel. My mother was the first female pathologist in Uganda. At that time, there were only five or so male pathologists in Uganda.

Up to now, she is a renown expert pathologist. Some smart medical practioners entered the medical private sector when everyone else was afraid. They soon charted the path. Always try to chart your life journey on the path less travelled. Make the rules that everyone else will follow. Other than that, socialise.

We are witnessing a wave of infections among children. What is happening?

When I had just graduated, it was either malaria or HIV. We were made to believe that every fever is malaria until proved otherwise. Most adults who were admitted then, had HIV-related illnesses.

Today, malaria cases have gone down, due to better preventive methods and advancement in testing technology. The more we test, the more we unearth different illnesses.

Children by nature, have a low immune system until they are six years. It is expected that they will once in a while get infections either in the ears, throat, in the chest or in the stomach.

What lessons has life taught you?

Doing things only for money is the hardest way to become rich. Strive to add value to people’s lives and this will pay you back handsomely. Employ smart people who can solve life issues beyond the scope of their profession. I have also learnt that a lot of childhood illnesses do not need drugs to treat them. Another big lesson is no matter how thin you slice bread, it will always have two sides. What you may see as a thief, may be a desperate father looking to feed his hungry children.

Any childhood memories?

When I was young, soldiers came to our house and looted it. I hid under the bed. Many years later, my uncle gathered his friends to ask me about capital cities in the world. I got all the answers right but he did not reward me.