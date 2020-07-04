What is trending in the interior- décor industry

By Pauline Bangirana

Do you find your living space boring? Are you at a stage where you don’t find those wall hangings and interior features you installed five years ago appealing?

Do you feel your living space needs a change? Do you think you need to breathe new air into your home? Or have you run out of interior décor ideas to spice up your living space?

Well, everyone gets that feeling at some point in time. Interior designing refers to the art and science of making any interior space more appealing and functionally for its inhabitants.

Although many tend to get complacent with the same décor ideas for years, Sumaya Bankiya, an interior designer says there are lots of new trends and fancy décor items to look out for both on the market and on the internet.

Whether you are renting or you are in your own house, there is always room for modification, be it in the living room, kitchen, bedroom or any other living space. Andrew Mbabazi, an interior designer recommends that one needs to put space into consideration and clarity on whether the modifications will be permanent or not. Here are some of the trends that have stand out in the interior décor industry.

Unique rugs

These come in a variety such as bed side rugs, living room rugs, dining rugs, name it. They add an artistic touch to your space. A very good rug will blend with either traditional or modern décor. Rachel Ninsiima, an interior décor dealer who sells home and décor items, says rugs are trending and there are designer brand rugs on the market. These are small centre piece rugs that complete the living spaces.

Statement pieces

Andrew Mbabazi says statement pieces vary depending on one’s preference but some of the items that are trending lately in statement pieces include chandeliers, face line drawings or even a dining table. Bankiya adds that gypsum ceilings also act as statement pieces. These, she says, enhance the beauty of a house.

Natural luxury

Natural plants are timeless and have the power to make your space look authentic and unique. Mbabazi says while maintaining natural plants especially flowers may be hard, some people are resorting to using murals to create a natural feel such as grass carpets. Additionally, grey, brown,naval, tassel, cavern clay and sandbank create earthy tones in living spaces. When combined with softer pastels, the combination creates warmth and comfort.

Curvy shapes

People are moving away from squared and rectangular furniture. This trend is distinct, especially in upholstered pieces such as furniture. Mbabazi says the use of the velvet fabric has become a common trend used in making beds, sofa sets, dining chairs and furniture. Velvet is soft and gives your space a completely exquisite style.

Wall paper

This is one of the trending home décor ideas. It comes in different designs and patterns to suit one’s preference. Wall paper creates geometrical patterns and floral wall paper, cartoon themed wallpaper for children depending on the taste and preference of an individual. Mbabazi says wallpaper brings an illusion of nature to any living space.

Light wood

As opposed to the dark wood that we have been accustomed to for decades, light wood is a trend worth investing in. Light wood includes pine, nkalati and marple. Many have embraced the use of light coloured timber. Look out for more options to enhance your living spaces.