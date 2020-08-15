What to look out for when buying curtains

By Pauline Bangirana

Have you ever gone to buy curtains for your home and you find yourself spoilt for choice? I have been there but I guess I was exposed to information overload. Here I was, in a curtain shop in town, looking at different types of curtains, patterns and colours. Some were plain and others floral.

Before long, I was given holders from which I needed to pick my curtain finishings. In less than 20 minutes, I was receiving explanations on what fabric I needed to buy. The woman who was attending to me spoke so much about the curtains and I was asked whether I stayed with people or needed quick curtains for a fix.

I was overwhelmed and it dawned on me that I was not as prepared as I thought to buy curtains. I also noticed that most of this information benefits the seller and not the buyer. Unless you are able to replace curtains after a few months, your buy must be an investment that you will delight in even five years down the road.

Lillian Sikoria, a dealer in curtains and owner of Faith Curtains, says plain and bright colours are the most preferred choices for living rooms.

Regardless of the room, it is important to consider the colour scheme or pattern of your living space. Sikoria says one should not pick bright colours for the bedroom or what can be referred to as the cool colours although all this is largely dictated by an individual’s preference. Choices are informed by colour scheme someone choses to use.

Andrew Mbabazi, who works with Ayodele Innovations Limited, says going neutral helps to avoid clashing in the event that one desires to change the items in their living space such as furniture, cushions, pillows or even beddings. It should be noted that neutral colours easily blend with other accessories.

On what should inform the choice of choosing curtains for any room in the house, Mbabazi recommends buying custom-made as opposed to buying ready-made curtains. This is because measurements vary according to room specifications.

Depending on the material one opts for, Mbabazi says a heavy curtain material is ideal because one may not have to incur costs of a lining in the curtain.

However, there is some lighter material commonly referred to as a blind or what many call nets. This is translucent and can act as a curtain if one wants to have more light in their space. This creates a different atmosphere all together.

And when taking curtain measurements, Mbabazi recommends leaving a clearance off the floor of about 10 centimetres or 10 inches. As such, it will not be too long or too short but rather a perfect fitting of any house.

Prints and accessories

According to www.residencestyle.com, prints and patterns are a great way to add a unique focal point to a room. However, prints and patterns shouldn’t be used if you already have patterned furniture, bedding, or floor coverings. Too many prints in one space can make the room feel really overwhelming and disjointed. For rooms with existing patterned furniture, it’s best to stick with solid curtains to avoid sensory overload.

Consider accessories

It goes without saying that the curtains you choose will need to be hung on a curtain rod. The type of rod and the hanging method you choose can play a role in the window treatments that you pick for the room. At the same time, you’ll also want to consider other accessories like tiebacks and tassels. Be sure that the curtain you choose not only work in the space but also work with any accessories.

