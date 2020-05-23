Why you should consider lockdown a blessing in disguise

Positivity. While there is a lot of negativity and anxities triggered by the effects of Covid-19, couples are challenged to consider this as an opportunity to restore their relationship and intimacy. There is no better time to talk about your issues as couple than now, writes Christine Katende .

By Christine Katende

Many were caught unaware by a long term confinement after the lockdown was announced. But here we are, for more than two months, we are in each other’s space and company at home.

Claire Mugisha says her marriage nearly hit a dead end. “Home had turned into a war zone. We quarrelled even at the pettiest of issues. At some point, I even wondered why I chose to spend the rest of my life with the man I call my husband,” she narrates.

“We eventually had to openly talk about our marital issues in order to find a solution,” she says. Just like Mugisha, many couples are at not at good terms. Last month, when China lifted the lockdown, many couples were filing for divorce and many relationships ended. Many couples are finding it difficult to accommodate their spouses.

In her story about why you shouldn’t give up on your marriage, Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire revealed how divorce cases in the family court have skyrocketed during lockdown yet the stability of the nation is most of the times guaranteed by the stability of marriages and family as a unit.

She says: “It is important you realise that marriage is an area of your life that you need to work on. Marriages are not something you enter into and assume that ‘you have arrived. You have to work on your marriage the same way you to tend a garden. You have got to work at your relationship everyday.”

“Why are relationships breaking down? It is because people stopped working on them. They stopped communicating. They stopped showing love. They stopped showing the other that this is how I love you. They don’t have any love language. Many do not take time to build their relationships, and often times realize too late that the person they left actually loved them and vice versa,” says Bamugemerire.

Evelyn Connie Kharono Lufafa, a relationship counsellor affiliated to Talk Therapy Uganda, says when a man and woman start to date, they need little effort to keep the spark in their relationship, especially during the first two years. However, because of the changes that set in after some years, each spouse needs to work towards maintaining a healthy relationship.

Kharono advises couples to use this lockdown and talk through their marital or relationship issues. “We must agree that the lockdown has had a bearing on marriage. And due to anxiety, couples are tempted to turn against each other. Difference in roles of a man at home and those of the woman and the expectations that both have towards each other are to blame for the friction,” she shares.

But amidst this crisis, how can love and peace abound? Kharono shares ways to restore lost love among couples.

“Value time spent with each other as a couple, where you are not interrupted by busy schedules such as dropping and picking of children from school. Reflect upon the early years of your relationship. What attracted you to your spouse? What memories you have shared as a couple?” Kharono wonders.

According Kharono, most people come into relationships with a zillion expectations and they end up getting disappointed in the long run. “Lower your expectations and learn be content with less. Your spouse is not a super natural human being. He is bound to make mistakes,” she says.

Communication is the lifeline of any relationship, so Kharono advises couples to make an effort to communicate as much as possible. “Engage in an activity that you both enjoy as a couple for instance watching a movie, indoor exercise, praying together in case you are both Christians,” she says.

She says couples should look at the lockdown as a protection tool against the deadly disease. Accept what you cannot change and support each other as this will increase love in your marriage during this lockdown.

When you feel pressured, remember you cannot change the situation but you can only change how you react. Focus more on the positive attributes of your partner since the negative ones only lead to resentment and ruining of the marriage. Be intentional to enjoy the best in your spouse during this lockdown and leave a lasting effect that will be carried on even after.

Bamugemereire says: “In this time of Covid-19, I would like to urge couples to be very understanding and patient with one another,” pleads the judge.

She adds: “There is always something good about someone. If so when you are stuck together during Covid-19, may this season be a time for you to stop and think, ‘Lord, what are you saying to me about my spouse?’ It is time for you to sit and talk, and make new resolutions for the family. It is time to grow your family and relationships and know your children more.”