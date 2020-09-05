Why you should invest in white beddings

You probably know a friend whose love for white is unrivalled, especially when it comes to beddings. They go for nothing but white bed sheets, white duvets, white towels.

Yet many of us tend to shy away from white. Because we believe it is too much work to keep the whites clean all the time, we usually go for other colours, patterns and designs of beddings such as blue, pink, grey, purple, name it. At the sight of white sheets, we begin to think about how laundry will be done more regularly because white beddings have a way of displaying even the tiniest of stains.

Calming effect

Ever wondered why when you stay in a hotel you leave thinking, “that’s the best night’s sleep I’ve had in ages”. According to an online site www.secretlinenstore.com, it’s not a coincidence that many hotels use white bedding as their top choice.

While it is easy for them to keep clean, white bed linen has a calming effect on your mood that leaves you sleeping soundly. This is why you should replicate the luxury of hotel quality sheets in your own bedroom for quality sleep every night.

Timeless elegance

Trends come and go, we know this more than anyone. Something that’s a bestseller one year, can soon be replaced as soon as another trend takes its place. Make sure your bedroom style stays timeless. Stick with colours and patterns that won’t go out of style. White beddings are always trendy, fashionable and look great in any bedroom.

White sheets and bedding might seem basic and boring, but that’s just not the case. In my opinion, white linens are an easy design essential that should be part of every dream bedroom decor scheme.

Says a lot about your hygiene

Having white beddings is a natural way of keeping your hygiene in check. You will not have the luxury of going to bed without bathing no matter how exhausted you are.

Even when you do, you will feel guilty and make arrangements to wash them the following day. Pure white beddings say a lot about your personal cleanliness.

If you are the type that sleeps with make-up, eats in bed or are simply too lazy to wash sheets regularly, all these habits will be long forgotten once you buy white beddings. Perhaps buying white beddings may be the push you need to get your bed hygiene in order.

They make neutrals pop out

One of the reasons white linens are such a guaranteed option is the way they make other neutrals appear more vibrant without getting loud.

Calming neutral tones are popular for bedrooms, and adding a strong presence of white to the palette helps make neutral walls show their beautiful undertones, instead of feeling drab. It looks restful, but you won’t be yawning out of boredom.

They are easy to accessorise

It’s easy to think that white linens won’t have any personality. In the store, when comparing two packages, a bold pattern or print may certainly seem like the more interesting choice.

But it’s easy to give white linens a unique, personal look with just a few accents. Look for large square. It’s worth noting that white sheets aren’t only for the master bedroom. Guest beds and window benches all can look stunning in sleek white.

