Women in the fight against coronavirus

By Nobert Atukunda

Frontline. As Covid-19 continues to ravage the entire world, Ugandans are waiting on their leaders, especially the President and the Ministry of Health to provide answers and solutions. Nobert Atukunda shares a list of women on the frontline in the battle against Covid-19.

Dr Ruth Jane Aceng

Dr Aceng is the current Health Minister who has served in different capacities. She previously served as a medical superintendent of Lira hospital, director general of Health Services, among others.

Many know her as an exceptional woman, dedicated and a humble leader, who is passionate about the health of Ugandans. Over the last three months, she has had sleepless nights attending endless meetings and addressing the nation on the updates of Covid-19 pandemic.

In one of the recent video clips that went viral, Aceng was was seen addressing foreigners in the wee hours of the morning in Entebbe, who were protesting against the mandatory quarantine.

Dr Aceng has been at the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 to ensure that Ugandans are safe. She has also been on the battle field of many epidemics and outbreaks such as Ebola, yellow fever, measles among others.

Aceng holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, a Master of Medicine in Paediatrics, and a Master of Public Health, from the Makerere University College of Health Sciences, among others.

Roselyn Mutonyi

She currently works at coronavirus isolation centre, Entebbe hospital. Mutonyi is well known for her efforts towards the Ebola fight in the country.

During this coronavirus battle Mutonyi does not only ensure the welfare of the patients is taken care of but also that of her medical team as well.

Her major role is to supervise the medical team, to check on the patients as often as possible to see how they are doing. “I have to do rounds for the patients to make sure they have food, water, they have been attended to but also that my team has eaten,” Mutonyi said.

She adds that part of her job everyday includes making sure that samples are taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute for testing. Mutonyi is passionate about saving lives. The recovery of her patients is her joy.

Advertisement

‘I was born to be a nurse and my joy is to see patients who were living in fear and had no hope recover leaving the hospital happy,” Mutonyi elaborates.

Mutonyi has to work for long hours and be available for Covid-19 patients. “I have never rested since the first case was confirmed. Our goal is to see Ugandans safe from the pandemic,” she says.

Josephine Achan

Achan is among the medical practioners, who just completed a training in infection, prevention and control before the Covid-19 outbreak. Following the coronavirus outbreak, she was added to the emergency team. Achan is currently in charge of the isolation centre at Entebbe hospital and has to manage workers and ensure the safety of Covid-19 patients.

She holds a degree in Health administration and spends a lot of time counselling patients. She says stress among some of the workers and shortage of protective equipment remain a big challenge.

Phiona Atuheebwe is the new vaccines introduction officer, WHO Regional office for Africa. Courtesy photo

PHIONA ATUHEEBWE

She is the new vaccines introduction officer, WHO Regional office for Africa and currently, she is working to contain Covid-19 in Africa.

WHO offers policy and technical guidance on global health matters. “My role is to coordinate requests from African countries and ensure timely support.

These include technical guidance and experts, funding, and testing kits, among others. I ensure that WHO experts that have been deployed or working remotely, ministries of health, WHO country offices to support our 47 UN member states receive timely guidance as support to curb the pandemic.”

“The closed frontiers and inability to send experts in countries without enough technical expertise to support the pandemic response, inability to ship equipment and supplies as soon as required are some of the challenges we are facing.” Countries are overwhelmed, therefore, getting information from them is a tall order.” I am simply living in the line of my duty and fulfilling an oath I swore. Would I give up my life for the billion people in Africa?

Any time any day! However, a dead health worker is of no use. I am keeping myself protected with preventive measures like everybody else in the world right now.

Dr Moriku Kaducu is the current State minister for Primary Health. File photo

Dr Moriku Kaducu

She is the current State minister for Primary Health Care who is passionate about health. The combination of a doctor and minister suits her to make better technical decisions.

She served as lecturer at Gulu University, medical coordinator at The AIDS Support Organisation (TASO), medical doctor at Mildmay Uganda, among others. Dr Kaducu is described as humble by her colleagues.

Dr Roselyn Byanyima

She is the deputy executive director of National Referral Hospital in charge of coordination of health workers.

Part of her work in the fight against against Covid-19 is to coordinate mental health workers for both patients and nurses as well. From the time she became a doctor, she knew her patients came first.

Bernadette Namugema

She is the lead nurse for Covid-19 team at Mulago Hospital. She ensures that the patients admitted at Mulago Hospital are fed and administers drugs.