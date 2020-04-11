Kasolo has turned her love for children into a real business

By Charlotte Ninsiima

Growing up in an entrepreneurial setting, where all her siblings had their feet in business, Hilda Kasolo, knew her place in the business world was only a call away.

As a secondary school teacher of English and literature from Kabojja International School, Kasolo enjoyed working with children. “During free lessons, I would spare time to interact with children in the lower section. Teaching children is not as tasking as it is with teenagers,” says Kasolo.

For the three years she taught at Kabojja, Kasolo used to save one million off her net pay. During that time, she says she had Shs300,000 left to pay the monthly bills. Sometimes, she says she would survive by getting tips and offering extra lessons to children.

When her savings grew, she thought of buying a Toyota Harrier, an idea her brother was against. He advised her to invest her savings into land or any other asset, whose appreciation value was high. “I looked for the land around Kira, a Kampala surburb, but my savings were not enough to buy the plot of land. I applied for a salary loan to complete the payment”.

In 2014, she was convinced it was time to quit formal employment. She, however, sought guidance from a career guidance tutor. Her business goal was to start a day care centre because she enjoyed working with children.

“She advised me to partner with one of her friends, who had extensive knowledge and experience in preschool education. I invested Shs25 million in the day care centre.”

They started out with 27 children in 2015 but only a year later, her business partner realised the business was not making any profits and she decided to quit.

She says: “When clients and parents learnt the educationist I was working with had left, they shifted their children to other schools. With all this drama, after meditation and reflection, I realised I could realign my business plans and start all over again.”

During that time, Kasolo says she was not ready to look for another formal job. Amidst the confusion, she soldiered on with six children for one and half years, despite the fact that she had to pay rent and salaries for three teachers.

“I was the vision bearer and I had hope that numbers would increase in the near future. It was a trying moment characterised by regrets and negativity. I felt like I was a total failure in life. I was jobless and my business was crumbling. My family, however, supported me during the difficult times.”

To navigate the waters, she sold her car and borrowed money to pay rent and other pending bills. This time round, she also printed many flyers and embarked on intensive marketing.

Singlehandedly, she started doing door to door marketing by taking flyers to salons, supermarkets, boda boda stages, house brokers, washing bays and homes. By the end of the year, her marketing skills had yielded 32 clients.

“I continued marketing along Kiwatule- Najjera Road in different public places. By 2019, numbers of children had risen to 120.

Kasolo is currently the principal of Queens and Kings Soaring Academy and she employs 16 workers including teachers and supporting staff.

She also enrolled for an Early Childhood Development course at Madrasa Early Child Development Institute in a bid to integrate both national and international curricula at her school.