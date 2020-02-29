How much load does your nanny carry?

By Beatrice Nakibuuka

If you have been following incidents on social media for the last three years, you will concur with me that stories about househelps or nannies have been overly negative, save for a few exceptions. Whenever a story about a househelp is posted on social media, it draws more than 300 negative comments. Some women have been left with no choice but resign and take care of their children because of the negative experiences they have gone through. Most of the stories about nannies include leaving children unattended to, stealing, spanking children and in worst case scenarios, practicing witchcraft. However, amidst the negative reports about nannies, there are exceptional cases of these girls or women, who are humane and have treated children like their own. There are nannies who even take children to hospital, whenever their parents are at work. Actually most of the househelps answer doctor’s questions about the child’s health better than their parents because they spend more time with them. David Mukasa, a father of four, admits that their nanny takes their children hospital especially if they are suffering from minor cases. “We have demanding jobs that make it difficult to even have two hours away. If the child has cough or diarrhoea, she can take them to hospital. We introduced her to our family doctor and she knows where the hospital is. She does this on our behalf,” Mukasa says.

How do you treat your nanny?

I attended a function where a woman had moved with her two daughters; one was three years and the other about a year, together with the nanny. While the woman made herself comfortable, the househelp was in the queue, securing food for the three. She later went back to pick her own food. She looked worn out and sleepy, but she was hungry, so she had to wait for the long queue until she got herself a plate of food.

While I watched in the corner, the mother of two ate her food and started feeding the children. As soon as the nanny started eating, the older girl started crying. She wanted to go to washroom. Diana, the househelp got up to take her, although she was still hungry and the mother was not really doing anything. Could she not take her own baby? Maybe just for once as this girl finished her food! “You will finish your food after,” she ordered.

I am aware that people hire nannies to help with the children and the chores at home, while the bosses of the home fend for the family. However, not many bosses are considerate. Househelps wake up in the wee hours of the morning and go to bed late in the night. They will slave all the housework away, while the boss is whatsapping. They work like donkeys all day long only to be welcomed by abuses from their bosses, reminding them of their flaws.

Rhona Namawejje, a mother of three, says she treats her nanny like family. Her children call her ‘baaba’ (elder sister) and this makes her feel she is part of the family. “If you treat your househelp well, unless she is naturally an evil person, she treat your children like her own. She will work for a long time,” she says.

Despite their title maid, nanny, househelp, these girls are human beings with a lineage. The only difference is that they were not privileged enough to go to school. Appreciate them always because they do a good job while you are busy at work. Appreciating them motivates them to perform even better. If she has erred, talk to her in a calm and friendly tone instead of scolding and abusing her.

Endeavour to pay them on time because they have personal needs just like you do.

Help your househelp

Although househelps do literally all the chores at home, it is important that they also rest. If the nanny has cooked, done laundry and cleaned the house, as a woman, if you are available, be considerate and do some chores yourself. If your children are a bit older, teach them to pick after themselves after eating or playing. Teach them to make their beds, wash their undies and socks, clean and polish their shoes. They can also wash dishes and organise their rooms whenever they are home. Allow your nanny to take rest from work during weekends or holiday. In fact give her leave or a day off.

Mukasa, however, remarks that, “Caring for a sick family member, washing undies, taking sick children to hospital should not be delegated. You can also agree if your nanny will only prepare family meals.”

It is important that you discuss with the maid what their major responsibilities are or they will feel overwhelmed if they are doing everything with no defined boundaries. Be realistic about the number of additional tasks, since child care alone is a full time job. Many women assign tasks to househelps that they cannot do themselves.