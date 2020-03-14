Every man deserves an enterprising woman – Kasozi

Media personality. Vincent Kasozi is renowned Radio and TV news anchor currently working at Sanyu FM. His voice and anchoring style has made him a household name. Nicolas Akasula had a chat with him about career and social life.

By Nicolas Akasula

How would you describe yourself?

I am a lover of music, food and literature. I also discovered love for the media. I live by one rule- striving to be the best each day.

What do people say about your voice?

They say it is deep. I am told I have great vocal attributes and I am articulate.

What has been your best moment in life?

My best moments have actually been at concerts and shows. When R. Kelly visited Uganda, I was delighted to see him physically perform on stage.

What would you have been if you weren’t a journalist?

I would be a deejay. I used to operate a CD shop back in the day, when renting VCDs and DVDs was still fashionable. I had plans then of expanding my business into the music and public address system, but radio came calling and I shelved those plans. Perhaps this could be my retirement goal.

Are you married?

Not yet. I have hit a few speed bumps on this highway called love. But I can feel the road smoothening out for a speedy cruise to the finishing line. Watch this space.

What qualities do you look out for in a woman?

Intelligence, a good sense of humour, an enterprising and disciplined woman. I think with these attributes, a woman can turn a house into a home. In today’s dynamic world, every man needs a smart woman with business ideas and enterprising enough to offer sound advice when opportunities or challenges arise. Finally, she must be a tough and strict mother because I intend to be the fun and charming dad.

How many children do you wish to have and why?

Three children. This is my ideal family size. I would like to go for a vacation with my family when we have enough resources.

How do you deal with a tedious office job?

I undertake deejay roles for my friends at a local pub. I have a huge collection of music from the 70s, 80s and 90s. I also like to lift weights at the gym or sometimes read a chapter of an eBook on my phone. I’m currently reading The Dictator’s Handbook by Alastair Smith and Bruce Bueno de Mesquita.

What’s your favourite dish?

Give me smoked fish or meat pasted in g-nut sauce, rice or sweet potatoes any day.

Can you cook?

I experiment with recipes quite often, only that the results are disastrous.

Bits:

Kasozi has worked at Urban TV and XFM.

He is an emcee and events host.

Winner of the best English news anchor award for 2017 from the Media challenge initiative.

Recipient of an International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) certificate from the US State Department for having completed the programme in September 2015.