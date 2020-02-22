Praying for parents who lost their children

By Min Atek

After battling for a while, at the tender age of 15, she breathed her last. It was a long fight with hope that did not materialise.

As a parent, it has been devastating to imagine a parent going through this experience. Because I know the mother, all I could do was to pray, not just for this one family, but for other families going through similar or worse conditions.

Dear God, regardless of the things that we face and the challenges that embody life, when our hearts are heavy and overwhelmed, you remain true and faithful. We are thankful for who you are because you remain steadfast. That is why we run to you again and again. Like small children who run, hide and cry to their parents, we also run to you, for who do we have except you?

God, you are the rock higher than the pain, grief and the many unanswered questions. We bring before you every mother and father that has had to watch their little boy and girl fight for their lives. We remember them because our words would not suffice to comfort them.

In fact, our words would be meaningless, for what do you say to a mother who sat helplessly and hopelessly around their ailing child, unable to take the pain, anguish and frustration away.

Our own tears would not do much to bring comfort to the parent. Our hugs would be insufficient in an attempt to convey our own feelings of grief and shared pain.

Whereas some quickly offer the rhetorical message of rest in peace, God we are unable to simply say that. For the pain of loss is a personal journey.

God, my deepest prayer is that you touch where our human effort cannot touch and you minister to them beyond words and our most sincere desire to help. May your sufficiency and sustenance be their reality in such a void. And may we, who watch with our heads down, be more deliberate in living a full and purposeful life, regardless.