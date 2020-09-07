Are food supplements necessary?

Dear Dr, I have noticed a growing trend of people taking nutritional supplements. Are they necessary? Can’t we just eat natural food?- Irene



Dear Irene

In an ideal situation, the body should get all of its nutritional, health and energy needs from the food we eat. If you eat an abundance of natural, organic and whole foods of different kinds and colours you should be able to meet all your body’s nutritional needs.

However, we do not live in an ideal world, and many of us do not eat as healthily as we ought to. Dietary insufficiencies and even deficiencies that can affect our health often occur.

Some times we may not even have access to all the food and natural substances we want. Sometimes for justifiable reasons, we may not be able to get a particular type of nutrient. For example, vitamin D comes mainly from the sun. If you do not spend enough time in the sun, you could become deficient in vitamin D. In fact many of us are deficient.

A deficiency in vitamin D will affect your immunity, hormones, bones and even heart. So in such a situation, if someone is unable to spend enough time in the sun, rather than be deficient, a supplement is a good alternative.

There are also situations where the body needs additional support. For example, after surgery, when recovering from illness, if you are undergoing a lot of stress or if your geographical area is deficient in a certain nutrient, for instance, iodine. In such situations, a supplement is a good idea.

That said, keep in mind that supplements are as the word says, “supplements”. They aren’t substitutes. You cannot use them to get out of an unhealthy diet or lifestyle. Because they bridge the gap, you do not need them for life; taking them for a few months is fine.

They too can have side effects, so be careful. Be mindful who you buy from. Many try to profit from this industry without a genuine desire to help.