Why grip strength matters and how to build it

By Joan Salmon

However, it does not mean that one has reached the end of the road as there are exercises one can do to boost their grip strength. That is what Benedict Ziraba calls grip strength training. Some of these exercises include:

Bend over rows

This exercise works not only your lats but also your biceps. Ziraba shares how this workout can be done:

With your hands stretched wider than your shoulders, lift a barbell off the ground. “Remember to bend your legs slightly, keep your back straight while your upper body is bent as you lift,” he says.

As you haul this weight up and down, Ziraba says not only will your upper body be strengthened but also your grip. “It takes a lot of grip strength to keep lifting this weight. Doing it repeatedly will make improve yours,” he says.

Deadlifts

While it also works well for strength training, Ziraba says for purposes of grip strength training, cut out the chalk. “Deadlifting without using the chalk causes one’s grip to work harder hence building grip strength. More to that, performing static holds will challenge your grip,” he shares.

However, Ziraba advises against mixed grip deadlifting.

Pull-ups

This is where one hangs on a bar and pulls their body up until their chin goes above the bar. While this workout does more than strengthen your grip, Ziraba says without your grip in right shape, you cannot sustain yourself up there.

“At the bottom, your arms should fully straighten and tension should be felt at the shoulder blades and collarbone rather than at your biceps. In the halfway position, your elbows will move towards your ribs as you control your shoulders and shoulder blades. All that and more causes your grip to get stronger,” he adds. Ziraba says while the start will not be easy, diligence will give you results.

Lat pulldown

This exercise will work your grip and arms, not forgetting your middle and upper back muscles. Ziraba says when engaging in this exercise, one ought to be slow and controlled in their moves.

He says before you start, adjust the cylindrical pad so that it sits perfectly well on your thighs. “That is to ensure that movements are minimised. Then, get a hold of the bar with a wide grip as you look forward with an upright torso. Pull back your shoulder blades and pull the bar down to your upper chest. As you hold onto the bar and pull, your grip strength will definitely improve,” he says. However, he cautions against leaning back to aid the bar movement.

While those workouts are best done in the gym, there are some that you can do in the comfort of your home. Elly Barangi, a fitness coach shares these:

Pinch: With this, you could hold two metal bolts together and the workout will majorly work on your thumb. “It is crucial because a strong thumb means a strong grip,” Barangi says.