The link between eating beans and excessive flatulence

By Dr Kasenene

Why do beans give me flatulence? –Brian

Hello Brian

The reason why some people develop gas after eating beans is because beans are high in resistant starch. Starch is a form of carbohydrate that the body breaks down to glucose during digestion. However, beans have a type of resistant starch as well as a complex sugar called raffinose, that are hard to digest and breakdown.

If the starch remains undigested, fermentation can sometimes occur mediated by bacteria in your digestive system that leads to the production of gas.