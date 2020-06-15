By Joan Salmon

Farting or flatulence is normal as much as it is usually unpleasant. Sylvia Chelangat, a nutritionist, says farting is part of digestion and involves expulsion of gas through the intestines and out through the anus. “Intestinal gas is produced within the body when bacteria in the colon breaks down food,” she explains.

Jane Sylvia Migisha, a nutritional consultant, says the average person farts anywhere from five to 15 times per day.

“Farting is a normal part of digestion that reflects the activity of the bacteria in your gut. You might also notice that you fart more after eating foods that are difficult to digest such as beans or raw vegetables,” she points out.

Dr Agnes Anyait, a public health consultant, adds that your fart sounds depend on the vibrations produced as the gas exits your anal canal. So, they will be loud or silent when passing. ” It can also be smelly or with no odour, which is normal unless there is an extreme of the latter. ,” she says.

Odourless fart

Non-smelly farts are a sign that your gut bacteria are not making smells. Chelangat says this kind of fart is usually caused by swallowed air, for example after drinking carbonated drinks, eating too quickly and chewing gum.

“This air has to come out and while some of it will escape through a series of belches, plenty of that carbon dioxide will make it out as a fart. Carbon dioxide has no smell hence the odourless farts.”

Smelly farts

Fart smell is a result of what you eat. Migisha says there is also some element that is related to the type of bacteria in your gut. If you are eating a diet high in vegetables, then your farts will be smellier. Foods with a high concentration of sulfur such as cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, kale, and cabbage), garlic, onions, eggs, and lean meats also cause foul smelling farts.

“When you eat a lot of these foods, the high concentrations of sulfates do not get digested. They instead become food for the microbes living in your gut that will produce some of the smelling gas,” she explains.

Dr Anyait adds that short-chain carbohydrates including milk and apples, which are poorly absorbed yet rapidly ferment may also give off this fart.

Extremely smelly farts

Food intolerance is a common cause of such flatulence. Some of the conditions that could cause extremely smelly farts include lactose and gluten intolerance, where the body is unable to break down lactose or gluten. When this happens, Chelangat says, smelly gas builds up in the stomach.

Instant farting

This usually happens when you feel the need to fart as soon as you start eating something.

“This is not a sign your stomach is rejecting the food choice but a medical condition referred to as gastrocolic reflex. In this case, eating stimulates the digestive tract to move its contents down and gas is expelled as a sign that the body wants to evacuate the bowel to make space for more food,” Chelangat shares.

However, if you are farting more than 10 times a day, or are experiencing painful bloating, Dr Anyait says you need to see a doctor for more assistance.

Burning fart

The people most commonly affected here are those that eat spicy foods. Migisha says the rule of thumb is that if it burns your mouth, then it will burn your anus. “That is due to certain receptors in our bodies that recognise capsaicin, the hot compound in spices, as heat,” Dr Anyait explains.

She says the food itself will not make the gas you are passing hotter, but it may make the sensitive skin lining your anus irritated.

Hurtful gas

Chelangat says the pain may be a symptom of diarrhoea or constipation, because, in those situations, your bowel movements are irregular. Having a smelly or non-smelly fart should not cause panic.

“It is normal unless the smelly fart is accompanied by diarrhoea, vomiting, severe cramps or abdominal pain, nausea, bloating, bloody stool, fever, muscle pain or weakness, bowel incontinence and persistent weight loss. It is then that you must seek the services of a doctor,” Dr Anyait concludes.