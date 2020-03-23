Best ways to treat eczema

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

What is eczema and how can I stop it from damaging my skin? Stella

Dear Stella,

People with allergic tendencies may have recurrent inflammation of the skin with itching, flaking and blistering called eczema.

Because the skin will then overreact to substances taken into the body, or that come in contact with it, the condition keeps recurring even with the best treatments. A person with eczema apart from a doctor’s treatment should look out for conditions or substances that kick-start the eczema and if possible avoid them.

Changing laundry and using milder bathing soaps, preventing drying of skin by taking warm showers or baths after which an emollient is applied to the skin (emollients stop drying by stopping water evaporation) avoiding wearing tight-fitting, rough, or scratchy clothing and avoiding scratching the rash as well as limiting sweat accumulating on the skin are also good non-medicine measures for eczema.