Boost your immune system to fight coronavirus

By Carolyne B. Atangaza

Cow urine, herbal concoctions and alcohol are some of the ridiculous things people are resorting to in an effort to ward off Covid-19. We are living in an unprecedented situation and we feel unequipped to handle it. Our response is, therefore, to grasp at anything that promises relief. But medics warn that consuming concoctions and drugs that have not been tested and approved can actually be fatal.

“I have heard erroneous reports that drinking alcohol can kill the virus. They base this argument on the fact that alcohol-based hand sanitisers have since proven effective in killing the virus.

But to kill the virus that is already in the body will actually require a high concentration of alcohol, not just the 60-70 per cent in the sanitisers. That amount of ethanol would kill you before killing the virus,” Dr Raymon Baluku, a general practitioner, explains.

Instead, he recommends equipping our bodies with enough immunity so that they are able to fight back.

Holistic approach

“Fighting against covid-19 will require a holistic approach where your mind and body are working at their optimum. Right now, there is no known drug or vaccine against coronavirus, but the best thing you can do in addition to adhering to guidelines from the World Health Organisation is to take care of yourself,” he urges.

This is where lifestyle choices such as eating a healthy and balanced diet, regular exercising and enough rest are important. Mary Jackie Nanyonjo, a nutritionist, says there is no food that has been proven to cure coronavirus, but consuming foods that boost your immunity could assist your body in fighting off the virus.

She notes that while supplements can help fill the gap in your diet, the best way to load up on essential nutrients is to get them straight from the food. Your body absorbs and uses vitamins and nutrients better when they come from a dietary source. Nutrients good at boosting immunity include;

• Vitamin B6: Bananas, chicken, salmon fish, chick peas and green leafy vegetables.

• Vitamin C: Oranges, tangerines (mangada), grapefruits, strawberries, apples etc.

• Vitamin E: This is antioxidant that helps the body fights off infection. Food sources include; nuts (almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts), vegetable oils (sunflower), spinach and broccoli among others.

• Vitamin A: Oily fish, egg yolks, cheese, tofu, nuts, seeds, whole grains legumes, tomatoes, pumpkin, carrots and sweet potatoes.

• Iron: Meat, chicken and fish. Vegetarian sources include legumes, whole grains and iron-fortified breakfast cereals

•Zinc: Oysters and other seafood, meat, chicken, dried beans and nuts

• Selenium: Nuts and meat, cereals and mushrooms

Advertisement

Nanyonjo says the amount of these vitamins you need each day, depends on your age. “You can easily incorporate various fruits and vegetables into your diet by picking a fruit or vegetable from each colour of the rainbow. For example, oranges, watermelon (red), yellow and red sweet bell pepper, purple cabbage and spinach or broccoli (green). You could choose to have yellow in the morning (three bananas), green at lunch (spinach and broccoli) and a mixture in the evening (watermelon, oranges, and carrots),” she suggests.

Hydration

Staying hydrated can also boost your immunity. Water helps the body to produce lymph which carries white blood cells (disease fighting cells) and other immune system cells. To spice up your water, you could drop in some lemon juice or ginger.

She cautions against dehydrating foods such as coffee, foods high in salt especially fast foods, sugary drinks, energy drinks, and opt for more hydrating foods such as celery, cucumber and watermelon.

Avoid stress

Dr Baluku urges people to avoid stressing their bodies. Research shows that stress can impair the immune system. Exercising regularly and getting enough sleep can help keep your body and immunity system working well.

He also advises you to treat all the other infections early. People who are immunocompromised such as those who have other preexisting conditions should make sure their medication is up to date.

Regular exercise

Regular exercise is beneficial not only for the immune system but also keeping your heart and lungs healthy. It can be one of the best things to do to boost immunity. But we have to be careful because too much exercise is stressful on the body and can be tough on our immune system. “Over exerting your body during exercise leaves you more susceptible to infection because you are diverting a huge amount of energy into building muscle and fitness; energy that is useful to the immune system,” Dr Baluku says.

Start with simple workouts such as jumping jacks, pushups, sit-ups or body squats which are relatively safe and can be done in the safety of your home. Take care of your mental health

Stress, anxiety and depression can affect the immune system which prevents our bodies from effectively fighting off sickness. Fred Mugisha, a counselling psychologist, notes that it is important to take better care of our mental health.

“Ensure you have decent work-life balance and take breaks when you need them. Engage in some calming or relaxing stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, prayer, music or reading. Endeavour to have eight hours of sleep every day to avoid exhaustion. Sleeping is essential to rebuilding a struggling immune system, we need to let ourselves sleep as much as we need,” he advises.

Information

The outbreak has been given such extensive coverage that no one can avoid. While this is a good thing in that it gives us tools with which to protect ourselves, it also gives alarmists a chance to spread fake news. Mugisha advises that we should limit the rate at which we are consuming this information.

“For information, stick to the credited sources such as WHO and the Ministry of Health, among others,” he advises. With the government encouraging us to go into social isolation and shutting down entertainment centres, we will be spending a lot of time at home and many of our regular social circles will no longer be available to us.

“Try to view this a growth opportunity for you. Use this period to look after yourself and connect with family. Create a new daily routine that will give you a sense of purpose. But most importantly, use this chance to relax,” he advises.

Lastly, continue to follow the Ministry of Health and WHO guidelines (avoid crowded places, do not touch your face, wash hands with soap, avoid re-using face masks and go for testing if you develop dry cough or fever). As prevention is better and cheaper than cure.