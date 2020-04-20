Can a woman be pregnant without any signs?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

I am 45 years of age. Recently, I missed my period and thought I had reached menopause. However, when I went to my doctor, he checked and told me I was 30 weeks pregnant. How could I not know ? Every time I get pregnant, I vomit a lot but this time I did not? Sarah

Dear Sarah,

It may be a sign of menopause when a woman in her 40s misses a period for at least a year. However, any woman missing her period during child bearing age, requires checking for other causes including pregnancy and hormonal imbalance among others.

A woman towards the years of menopause (perimenopausal) may confuse lack of a period for any other reason with the dawn of menopause because before menopause starts, a number of women may miss their period for a few months (less than 12 months) and get it again.

At perimenopause, a number of women may have pregnancy symptoms such as weight gain and symptoms related to hormonal fluctuations including bleeding irregularly.

Women may not know they are pregnant until late in the pregnancy or when they are in labour. This so-called cryptic pregnancy could be what happened to you and since every pregnancy may be different, you may not have had your usual symptoms such as nausea contributed to in part by psychological issues.

Since you were not aware of the pregnancy, you may not have had any psychological issues related to the pregnancy.

Cryptic pregnancies may also occur when women suffer from a hormonal imbalance, due to Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), a recent pregnancy (hormones may not have time to go back to normal before falling pregnant again), breastfeeding, low body fat percentage, or if one has recently used, or is currently using, a birth control method that may continue to cause pregnancy-like symptoms long after stopping using it.

