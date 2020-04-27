Can a cloth mask offer effective protection against Covid-19?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

Is it okay to wear a cloth on the face for prevention against Covid-19? Shalita

Healthy people only need to wear a mask if they are taking care of a person with Covid-19 infection.

However, as the world gets more information about this new virus, it is better to wear a mask outdoors than be sorry that you did not wear one. Also, since people without Covid-19 symptoms such as coughing and sneezing can still transmit the virus to others while they speak, sing or breathe into a person nearby, it may be useful for people to wear masks while outdoors.

If one has Covid-19 or is coughing or sneezing, he/she should also wear a mask. That said, masks are better used in combination with other methods of prevention including frequent hand washing (sanitisation), staying at home and avoiding crowds.

In Uganda, any cloth, toilet paper or even banana leaf is used as a mask and people are wearing the same mask every day. Unfortunately, also people do know how to use, remove and properly dispose of masks. Children and mentally-ill people have picked and reused used masks risking infection.

Before wearing or removing a mask, one should wash their hands first. The mask should properly cover the mouth and nose without spaces where droplets can pass and access the mouth and nose.

Also, one should avoid touching the mask such as in instances where one wants to talk or breathe better and it should be replaced with a new one once it gets damp with moisture from breath or sneeze/cough by holding the back or ear straps to remove it.

The aim of wearing a mask is to prevent droplets of saliva/mucus from an infected person coughing or sneezing from reaching the mouth or nose of another person who is healthy.

So improvised masks from cloth but not banana leaves, much as they will not stop air borne aerosols are doing a good job stopping droplet infections (small drops of mucus/saliva from one who has coughed or sneezed within 6 feet).

