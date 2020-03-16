Can coronavirus spread through swimming?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

I recently shared a swimming pool with some visitors from a foreign country. Please tell me whether swimming pool water can transmit the coronavirus? CHILLINGTON

Dear Chillington,

Public swimming pool water is usually chlorinated and this chlorine kills germs including viruses such as COVID-19.

However, you still have to wash your hands properly while at the pool because its not only water from the pool that can transmit the COVID-19 but also surfaces including door knobs.

The virus has been alleged to live on surface for up to three days, which means that you may not have even seen a foreigner who you may have suspected of having the virus touching surfaces or swimming and you still get the virus if you do not adhere to preventive methods including washing hands with soap often and avoiding touching your face.

Some public swimming pools in Uganda do not adhere to utmost hygiene by properly cleaning surfaces (with soap or alcohol antiseptics) which people are likely to touch.

Also, some pools do not use chlorine for disinfecting pool water and if they do they may not use correct amounts of chlorine.

The most important thing to do therefore is to take extra precaution when not in the swimming pool.