Can a used mask spread Covid-19?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

Just like children unknowingly play with used condoms, what happens if they play with a used mask? Pablo

Dear Pablo,

Masks used to prevent Covid-19 may have the Covid-19 germs if the user is infected or even many more germs from the body of the user risking the ‘re-users’ a host of other infections.

It is not known how long the Covid-19 germ survives on the used masks but there is a genuine health threat of reusing the masks.

It is important to educate the population on how to wear masks and dispose of them properly to mitigate the threat of the masks being picked up and re-used.