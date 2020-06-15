Can a used mask spread Covid-19?
Monday June 15 2020
Just like children unknowingly play with used condoms, what happens if they play with a used mask? Pablo
Dear Pablo,
Masks used to prevent Covid-19 may have the Covid-19 germs if the user is infected or even many more germs from the body of the user risking the ‘re-users’ a host of other infections.
It is not known how long the Covid-19 germ survives on the used masks but there is a genuine health threat of reusing the masks.
It is important to educate the population on how to wear masks and dispose of them properly to mitigate the threat of the masks being picked up and re-used.
Throwing used masks in dustbins is good but when the dustbins are not emptied immediately, there is risk of children re-using them. Burning the masks after use may, therefore, be better than throwing them in dustbins.