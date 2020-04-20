Can your kitchen pass a health test?

By GILLIAN NANTUME

If you are keen, there is a silver lining in every dark cloud. The extension of the lockdown portends a stagnation or dwindling of finances for many families. The silver lining, though, is we have endless time on our hands.

Time to mend and build relationships with family, time for reading and catching up with friends through social media, and more importantly, time to mind our health.



Is your kitchen clean enough?

Just by the nature of what goes on there, the kitchen is the most frequented room in the house, especially now that cooking meals together as a family is being touted as a way to bond. But, would your kitchen pass a health test?

All too often, particles of food find their way into corners near the sink and trash can. If your home is built in the old style, then there are probably cabinets under the sink.

Food particles usually find their way through cracks between the sink and slab and end up in the damp cabinets, creating a haven for cockroaches and other vermin.

In these uncertain days of the Covid-19 pandemic, cleanliness is next to godliness, and some like Prossy Ojangole, who cannot afford sanitisers use soap and water every day.

“Before the coronavirus, we used to give the kitchen a thorough cleaning at least once a week. On other days, we would just mop the parts of the flour that did not have furniture, because once the dishes were washed, what else was there to clean? But now, I lather soap and water and deep clean every day. Sometimes, I use vim (a bleaching agent),” she says.

With markets still open, there is always the risk of someone walking out to buy food and bringing back the virus. To counter this, Ojangole bought a bottle of waragi with a 70 per cent concentration of alcohol.

“In the middle of the day, I dab some waragi on a clean cloth and wipe off the outside of the fridge and the table where we prepare food,” she says.



Continue eating healthy

In the panic buying that greeted the first lockdown order, many stocked on dry foods for the simple reason that they are filling and they have a long shelf life.

With the extension, shopping for ‘luxuries’ like vegetables and fruits, while a key thing, may become a challenge for penny pinching families.

Regina Nantege, a dietician with Point of Touch Nutrition and Health Services, says we err in stocking only grains and sweet foods.

“At the end of the day, you are looking for Vitamin C, so you have to look out for fruits that are less likely to go bad. For instance, instead of buying a large quantity of oranges, stock up on hibiscus flowers or tea, because they are a rich source of Vitamin C, and they do not get spoilt,” she says.

She also advises against buying biscuits for the children, saying, “I do not understand why someone would be stocking up on biscuits and cookies at this time. Where are they going to put all that energy? Food is not about what you eat, but the nutrients you are eating. If you fear to stock up on milk because it will get spoilt, alternate it on some days with fish, which is a rich source of protein.”



Remain healthy

Remaining healthy really goes back to what we stock in our kitchens, because healthy eating is 80 percent how a person’s plate looks.

“It is good to drink water but most of the advice about drinking lots of water is, most of the time, exaggerated. If you eat a high potion of starchy foods, instead of lots of vegetables, even if you drink a lot of water, you are wasting time. We really have to change the way our plates look,” Nantege says.

So, if you stock up on lemons and vinegar just because you heard they can help in weight lost, yet the percentage of weight lost from vinegar is one kilogramme in three months, you are going about it the wrong way.

