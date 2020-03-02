Common habits that may harm your kidneys

By BEATRICE NAKIBUUKA

The main function of the kidneys is to detoxify, produce hormones as well as regulate and filter minerals from blood and our lifestyle affects the kidneys.

Processed foods

Processed foods often contain a lot of salt and diets high in sodium can increase blood pressure and, in turn, harm your kidneys’ structures that filter waste. Limiting the amount of salt you eat is, therefore, one of the healthiest ways to keep your kidneys healthy.

The salt aside, Dr Pius Mwanja, a general practitioner at Life Link Medical Centre, says processed foods are greasy and when eaten often can overwork the liver and kidneys causing sleep disruption.

A lot of meat

Red meat and other proteins when eaten late in the night stay in your stomach and make it hard for you to fall asleep. Such foods will tire your kidneys and make you feel fatigued in the morning.

“Meat is a good source of protein, iron and other important nutrients required by the body but digesting it is one of the hardest jobs the kidneys do. Therefore, meat should be replaced with gut-friendly protein sources that will easily be digested,” Dr Mwanja says.

Overusing painkillers

There are some people that take pain killers, especially paracetamol even for mild pain. Besides ensuring that all medications you take are prescribed by a doctor, taking a lot of painkillers damages the liver and weakens the kidneys according to Dr Simon Mabike, a general practitioner at International Hospital Kampala.

Alcohol, caffeine and smoking

Alcohol damages the heart, liver, nervous system and the kidneys. It is a double risk if you have a kidney problem. Doing away with it will help you feel good and sober all the time. Coffee, tea, soda and energy drinks add stress to the kidneys. Long term use worsens kidney disease and increases the risk of kidney stones.

“Caffeine induces the body to produce urine which increases the excretion of water from the body. This in turn affects the kidneys’ ability to absorb water. Caffeine also stimulates blood flow and increases blood pressure which increases the risk of kidney problems. Instead, drink a lot of water,” Dr Mabike recommends.

Sleep deprivation

Sleep is good for your physical and mental health as well as your weight and disorders associated with cardiac function and diabetes. Kidney function is also regulated by our sleep-wake pattern.

Dr Mabike says: “Rest is, therefore, important for your overall well-being and for the kidneys in particular. This is the reason doctors recommend that you have light meals before going to bed so that your kidneys are not overworked in the night.”

Lack of exercise

Sitting for long periods of time does not only slow down metabolism but is linked to kidney disease. Dr Mwanja remarks that, “Physical activity improves blood pressure and metabolism which are important factors in kidney health. The more you fail to exercise, the more damage you are doing to your kidneys.”