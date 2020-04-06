Covid-19: Ways to deep clean handbag contents

By Joan Salmon

Coronavirus is here and if one was afraid of change, it is time they embraced it because the virus’ presence is surely changing our lives. If that is too much, then brace yourself because added to the list of what needs to change is how you take care of your handbag.

Add a scarf to your handles

With our hands transmitting disease causing organisms such as coronavirus, our bag handles become potentially dangerous as there will be continuous transfer between them and the hands.

To remedy that, Angela Nabisibo, a designer, believes a scarf will do the trick.

“Adding a scarf around your handles makes it possible for you to have clean handles every day. This is because you will be able to wash the scarf at the end of the day and replace it with another. It will also enhance your style if you can get one to compliment your clothing.”

Dust-bag

This is the transparent bag that held your handbag when you bought it. Although a number of you have either thrown or stashed it somewhere, it is time you dug it out because rather than put your bag directly on the ground or on any available surface, you can protect it using the dust bag.

Phone

A phone has become a must-have for many and it is one of the most touched items in one’s handbag. Research from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine found that feacal matter can be found on one out of every six smartphones.

But how many wash their hands before or after using the phone? It is, therefore, crucial that we disinfect our phones using wipes as well as wash our hands, at least a few times, after using the phone.

Keys

While not used often, these also need wiping once in a while to avoid germ build-up as well as stop cross contamination with other handbag items.

Water bottle

For many of us, the water bottle is kept out of the handbag, but there are some who put them in their bags. The unfortunate thing is that when one reaches their work station, they will remove the bottle and place it on the table.

With surfaces holding the virus for several days, Dr David Musoke, a lecturer at Makerere University School of Public Health, says the chances of picking it and putting it in your bag, at the end of the day, is high.

As such, washing your bottle daily because of frequent touching and not putting it on surfaces is ideal.

Lip balm

If you apply it with unclean hands, you are putting the virus directly into your mouth. Musimenta urges women to keep their hands clean by washing them.

Wipes

Health practitioners have advised us to use disposable tissue and Dr Musoke explains that it is because unlike handkerchiefs, they can be disposed of after use. However, some people put them back into their bags after use which is not right as it means putting germs into the bag.

Dr Musoke also notes that not all people can afford these tissues, therefore using a handkerchief is better than nothing. “However, the handkerchief should not be shared or accessed by another person. More to that, after use, one should wash it, sun dry it and if possible, iron it as that is an extra measure of killing the virus,” he explains.

Makeup brushes

Unfortunately, most women simply put their makeup brushes in the bag, mixing them with other contents and take long to wash them. Pesh Musimenta, a makeup artist, advises women to get a makeup bag for their brushes and wash the brushes at least weekly with warm soapy water.

