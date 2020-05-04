Covid-19 infection in babies explained

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

Can a baby be born with Covid-19 and can the infection kill the baby? Mercy

Dear Mercy,

Babies born with an infectious disease condition usually get it through the placenta if the germs pass from the mother’s blood to the placenta. Fortunately, the Covid-19 germ has not been detected in the blood of those suffering from the infection and, therefore, a baby is highly unlikely to be born with the germs passed to it this way. Germs can be acquired by a baby being born as it passes through the birth canal but still, there has been no Covid-19 virus found in vaginal fluids.

There might be a likelihood of the new-born getting the infection from the medical staff or mothers (if they have the virus) when they cough, sneeze or talk while in labour suit or the maternity ward and the baby inhales the germs.

Handling or cleaning the baby without first washing hands properly or sucking mucus from the baby’s nose (if the baby has snuffles) may also risk the new born getting Covid-19.