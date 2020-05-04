Covid-19 infection in babies explained
Monday May 4 2020
Can a baby be born with Covid-19 and can the infection kill the baby? Mercy
Dear Mercy,
Babies born with an infectious disease condition usually get it through the placenta if the germs pass from the mother’s blood to the placenta. Fortunately, the Covid-19 germ has not been detected in the blood of those suffering from the infection and, therefore, a baby is highly unlikely to be born with the germs passed to it this way. Germs can be acquired by a baby being born as it passes through the birth canal but still, there has been no Covid-19 virus found in vaginal fluids.
There might be a likelihood of the new-born getting the infection from the medical staff or mothers (if they have the virus) when they cough, sneeze or talk while in labour suit or the maternity ward and the baby inhales the germs.
Handling or cleaning the baby without first washing hands properly or sucking mucus from the baby’s nose (if the baby has snuffles) may also risk the new born getting Covid-19.
Pregnant women do not seem to particularly be affected by the Covid-19 virus and no abnormal babies have been born yet to the mothers suffering from the disease.
That said, pregnant women just like any other Ugandan require to prevent getting the disease by frequently washing their hands with soap, wearing masks when in the labour ward or suit, coughing in the elbow and as much as possible social distancing from especially people who may pay a visit to see the new born as is the usual practice.