Covid-19: Can walking become the new normal?

By Carolyne B. Atangaza

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, walking to work for most of us was an expression of protest. But with the ban on public transportation, those who still need to move around have two viable options; cycling and walking.

Usually, people tend to choose a form of transport basing on their motivations, habits, and emotions.

However, with the need for social distancing practices, those choices have been limited and for now, people seem to have no problem with walking or riding bicycles. What is not clear though is whether this attitude will last when public transport becomes available. However, health experts encourage walking because it is not only inexpensive but it is good for our health too.

Safe, effective

Richard Katumba, a fitness expert, notes that walking is a safe and effective physical exercise that has tremendous and wide-ranging health benefits, such as reduced risk of heart disease, excess weight and obesity, type 2 diabetes, depression and anxiety, osteoporosis and many cancers.

With all its benefits, walking is still an unpopular choice of transportation. Diana Agaba, a bank teller, says she had never thought walking to her job was possible until she tried it during the lockdown.

“Although the bank had orgnised a car to pick and drop us, my sister whom I live with had to walk to her work at a supermarket in Ntinda, Kampala. One day, I decided to walk with her which was almost half of my journey to work,” Agaba recounts.

Agaba says she now takes that walk three times a week but is not optimistic she will sustain it when the travel restrictions are lifted. One of her main concerns is the dress code. “You need walking shoes to walk comfortably, but most of my shoes are not. Also, walking induces perspiration which means you need a change of clothes once you get to work. This seems like a lot of hustle for me,” Agaba shares.

Change your wardrobe

For those interested in making walking to work a lifestyle change, Katumba says careful planning is all that is needed to make it work.

“You have to make a few changes to accommodate this lifestyle. For instance, if your workplace is strict on dress code, you can wear athletic shoes on the road but carry an extra pair that is more appropriate for your work. Also, depending on how far your workplace is, you might need clothes that allow a proper walking stride.

Pants or skirts that restrict your leg motion should be avoided. Women should wear a sports bra and an athletic shirt that soaks up sweat which you will change for the appropriate clothes for work once you get there. Choose bright coloured clothing or wear a reflector jacket for visibility to protect you from other road users,” he says.

Cool down

Even if you walk for a short distance, you are more likely to sweat, to avoid reaching your desk looking unkempt, give yourself an extra few minutes to cool down and dry off. Use the washroom to wipe yourself down using a face towel or those perfumed wet wipes.

He also recommends swapping your handbag or briefcase for a backpack a messenger bag with shoulder straps that are easier to carry. “Carrying a shoulder bag or briefcase will make you adopt a poor walking posture which can result in a backache or strain on your neck, shoulder, elbow or wrist,” says Katumba.

Advertisement

Plan your route

Most smart phones have a GPS that will show you the distance between your home and workplace, the best route to take and how long it will take. While they might not be accurate, they will at least give you an idea of the time you need to get to work on time.

According to Abrahuman Sulaiman, a fitness coach, for your first walk, start with a comfortable of pace of 15 minutes per kilometre. If you have many streets to cross with traffic lights, give yourself more time. Start with a flat route for the first 10 minutes to give the body enough time to warm up. After a brief rest, you can choose to continue or move to a slightly raised plane that will give your body some more challenge.

“You must always put your safety first when planning your route. Choose routes that have less traffic, have no dark corners or gaping holes,” he cautions.

Keep yourself hydrated while walking. It is good to carry water if your walk is longer than 20 minutes and to sip on it every 20 minutes.