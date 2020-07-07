Do we have a weaker strain of Covid-19?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

A number of Covid-19 patients in Uganda have healed. Is this due to the good treatment given or a weaker strain? –Baraza

Dear Baraza,

First of all, there is no cure of the novel coronavirus yet but those who are sick with symptoms can be treated symptomatically and if organs are failing, supportive treatment can be given.

There is talk that the Covid-19 strain in Uganda is a weak one the reason there has been no direct fatalities attributed to the coronavirus. This, however, has not been proven yet.

There is some more plausible talk that Uganda being mostly made up of youth (77 per cent are 25 years and below), could be protecting the youth and the youth then protecting the older people from getting infection. This is some kind of so-called herd immunity that happens say in vaccination whereby vaccinating a large number of the population protects those not immunised from the disease immunised against.

Also, there is unproven talk that Ugandans being mostly blood group O, which is mostly resistant to infections, having been immunised against TB,” sanitisation” by the hot sun apart from the sun affording Ugandans immune-boosting high levels of the sunshine Vitamin D and just being of black race have all been protective.