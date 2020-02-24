Easy exercises for better balance

By Beatrice Nakibuuka

Balance starts in the brain. If someone has poor balance, it could be because they have a brain malfunction or that of another organ connected to the brain.

According to Nobert Bwana, a physiotherapist at Physique Fitness Centre in Kamwokya, poor balance also manifests as an imbalance of sight where your vision is blurred.

Causes

Different body systems are responsible for proper balance and a problem with one may lead to instability. For example, if you have an ear infection that affects the inner ear, it destabilises the entire body and causes poor balance.

“The muscles, bones, joints, nerves, heart, vision and the inner ear must all be functioning well in order for one to have proper balance. It could be because you suffered from a head injury, migraine headache, stroke or a lower motor neural lesion that causes an imbalance in the muscles where one side of the body is weaker than the other,” Bwana says.

A loss of balance can also be caused by an outcome of drug combinations. Visible musculo- skeletal problems where one leg is shorter than the other can also bring about an imbalance. Dr Bwana says: “You need to find out why you lose balance and get treatment before beginning to exercise.”

He adds that balance problems caused by masculo-skeletal issues can be diagnosed and identified by a physiotherapist. This specialist, depending on what your problem is, will help design for you a proper exercise plan.

Balance and stability exercises

Improved balance increases coordination and strength according to Bwana. There is a need for you to engage in balance and stability exercises to enhance your stability, flexibility, mobility as well as performance of your daily tasks.

Whether you have balance problems or not, stability exercises should be the foundation and a part of any fitness routine says Dr Bwana. These exercises will help improve your coordination and decrease the risk of injuries. “Single leg and double leg squats can be very helpful. For single leg squats, stand with your legs near each other and stretch out your arms horizontally. Put your right leg at 90 degrees then slowly squat bringing the hips to the height of the knees. Repeat this exercise while interchanging the legs,” he instructs.

For double leg squats, he adds, stand in one position while lifting the heels high as if you are tiptoeing. Slowly squat bringing your hips to knee height with the toes tipped.

Strengthening exercises

Sometimes, with age, we develop a muscle decline and need strengthening exercises to help regain the balance according to Robert Grace Mutebi, an aerobics instructor at United Fitness Health Club.

Brisk walking is very vital since it increases stamina and reduces stress. In order to achieve better results, set aside some time per week for this particular exercise so you can also achieve the cardiovascular benefits that come with walking. Squats can also be helpful; this time with your legs apart. Weightlifting is also recommended.

“Push-ups are also an ideal strengthening exercise. If you are a beginner, do them while your knees are on the ground and then modify them to full push-ups where your arms may be more elevated than the feet,” Mutebi says.