Easy steps to get toned

The need to keep fit and stay in shape cannot be understated. However, there is also a lot of information out there about what we need to do or not to stay fit.

As you swim in that sea of information, it is important that your attitude towards staying fit is untainted because it matters a lot in whether you will go all the way or get thrown off the trail.

Your approach must also be one that will help you achieve lasting results.

These two must be checked because with information overload, chances of moving from one approach to another or having your attitude turned against fitness because you are no longer certain about which way to turn is high.

As such, getting to learn a few basic truths is imperative. These will be your guide regardless of what fitness trend comes your way.

Time

Apart from making a New Year’s resolution that you will exercise, you need to make time for it. Most fitness coaches recommend 30 minutes as the minimum one should spend doing exercises daily. So should one use the 30 minutes in one go or break them up into intervals of their liking?

Elijah Muhwezi, a fitness coach, says using the 30 minutes at once is better because apart from putting all your efforts in one time block, you do not have to struggle to make time to accommodate the various intervals created.

“Many people fall back on exercising because they fail to make time for exercising within their schedule. Therefore, breaking up the 30 minutes may make it even more difficult. You could blame this on the fact that people treat exercising as a leisure activity, something done in their free time. However, exercising should never be relegated to the free time corner seeing that it is a crucial part of living and oftentimes, there is no free time,” he shares. To make fitness part of your time and not feel bothered by it, Muhwezi advises that people switch exercises.

“If you swim today, play badminton the next day, go for aerobics on another. That way, you will have a variety of activities to pick from, which deals away with boredom, another reason why people fall back on exercising.”

While half an hour may seem a lot, it helps so that one gets immersed into the workout and gets meaningful gain. So make the step to set time aside to give your body some exercising.

Frequency

The beginnings of any activity may be daunting because the body is not used to them. That is why you are advised to start small so that as you go along, the body gets used to the stretches, twists, and pulls. As such, frequency is key in getting your body in the desired shape and maintaining it.

Muhwezi explains that as one exercises at the right intensity, the body produces heat, which leads to an increase in metabolic processes hence using up lots of calories.

“Heat production can last between a day or two depending on the intensity used and type of exercises done. In short, exercising on a daily basis for 30 minutes will get and keep you lean.”

Rita Kirangwa, a fitness enthusiast, attests to the important of frequency.

“I skip for 30 minutes on a daily basis and I do not have love handles anymore.”

Kirangwa also adds that to feel the heat production, she skips a little faster, something she has learned with practice.

Intensity

This refers to how hard you perform your workouts. However, before you strain yourselves beyond your ability, please consider your level of fitness, age and goals as these determine how hard one can work.

That aside, Eliza Kahwa, a fitness coach, says increasing the intensity at which you exercise is important if you desire to see results.

“The continuous increase in intensity is what will help in heat generation hence a lean body, toned thighs, flat tummy, and many more,” Kahwa shares.

However, she clarifies that increasing intensity does not necessarily mean that one runs faster or lifts more weights.

“It could be challenging yourself to run uphill rather than downhill or adding a twist to your push ups to challenge how long you can stay in position.”