Eat responsibly this Easter season

By Beatrice Nakibuuka

It is Easter Monday and naturally, we celebrate by eating. Not even the lockdown would deter people from cooking their favourite meals and as usual, eat as much food. Overeating can spoil the wellness that you have been trying to build.

According to Dr Cohen Maliro, a clinical medical officer, with or without the lockdown, people naturally overeat during festive seasons and many end up in hospitals with sometimes mild or even severe complications.

Portion sizes

The problem, he says, is that people eat overly big food proportions compared to their normal feeding sizes. “Being a festive season does not mean that the size of your stomach has increased. People, therefore, have to maintain the same food portions they eat on the other days.”

Many people cook a lot of food which they are not able to consume in just a day. They find themselves having a lot of leftovers they cannot throw away.

“Leftover food, says Dr Maliro, in most cases, gathers bacteria and when consumed, one is likely to suffer food poisoning.”

Food poisoning can result from cross-contamination, handling food with dirty hands and ingestion of foodstuffs with bacteria. When one suffers from food poisoning, the symptoms range from mild to severe and children are more susceptible to it although adults sometimes also do.

“One can develop nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever and dehydration in prolonged cases. Although some cases of food poisoning can resolve on their own, one should see a general practitioner if the symptoms seem severe with dehydration, says Dr Maliro.

Indigestion

Overeating or eating too fast, fatty and spiced foods, and carbonated beverages, are one of the leading causes of indigestion. The condition causes a vague and uncomfortable feeling with pain in the upper abdomen, a bloated stomach and a feeling that one’s stomach is full. It can also be accompanied by heartburn, belching or even nausea.

This condition can clear on its own but Dr Maliro advises that one goes to see a doctor immediately if they are vomiting, experiencing shortness of breath and sweating.

“Binge eating this Easter can also increase your risk of gastroenteritis which is also characterised by diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and fever. These symptoms sometimes bring about dehydration so a person may have to see a doctor especially if they are not able to drink and fill up the vacuum left,” he says.

How to stay safe

Shaking hands, wash hands more frequently; before eating, handling food this will not only prevent you from catching food poisoning but also from the spread of coronavirus.

Easter time is a time of joy and many want to celebrate by drinking alcohol. Like any other day, Amanda Tumwebaze, a nutritionist, says alcohol should be consumed in moderation or better still avoided completely.