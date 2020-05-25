Healthy behaviours to keep the doctor away

By Carolyne B. Atangaza

With the movement restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of health facilities in Uganda have reported a reduced number of patient visits. This shows that there is a possibility for one to minimise the number of times they go to a health facility.

According to Dr Edward Mugisha, a general physician, most healthy adults only need to see a doctor every other year unless they have underlying health issues. “A healthy young adult with no medical problems can go for a general body checkup once a year. During the visit, they should have their blood pressure, weight, and early warning signs of chronic diseases checked,” says Dr Mugisha.

The middle-aged and older adults should schedule regular visits to detect and manage chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes or heart disease, take screening tests blood work, mammograms, colonoscopies, bone density, skin checks and family history screening.

“However, some checkups such as dental every six months are unavoidable. It is also advisable to go to a health facility if you are not feeling well and should avoid self-medication,” he recommends.

Healthy diet

Dr Moses Semulya, a general practitioner at Le Memorial Hospital, stresses that hospital visits should not be discouraged but rather limited.

“If you are sick, please go to hospital. But if it is something that can be managed from home, you can save yourself the journey and anxiety of being in a hospital environment, especially in these circumstances,” he recommends.

He notes that there are simple basic things people can do to keep healthy and reduce their hospital visits and consequently their bills such as eating a healthy diet, giving priority to fruits and vegetables.

“Avoid sugary drinks because they are strongly associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and a number of health problems. Keep in mind that fruit juices are almost as bad as soda in this regard. Stay away from junk foods because they are also low in fibre, protein and micronutrients (empty calories), but high in unhealthy ingredients such as added sugar and refined grains,” he cautions.

Mental and physical health

Take good care of your mental and physical health. Dr Mugisha recommends regular physical exercise as one of the healthy ways to blow off steam. “Stress and depression weaken the immune system and leave you susceptible to infections. Instead of focusing on perceived failures, isolating oneself and beating oneself up, find things that give you hope and celebrate every win. If there are failures, treat yourself with compassion as you look for a way forward. By giving your mental health priority, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, you will save money on treatment now and live a fulfilling life,” says Dr Mugisha.

Lifestyle

Avoid unhealthy lifestyles such as drinking and smoking. Like smoking and tobacco products, excessive alcohol consumption has been linked to a number of chronic diseases and health-related concerns. Men should limit alcohol consumption to two drinks a day, while women should stick to just one.

Sleep well

The doctors recommend getting enough sleep. Adequate sleep they say might be just as important as diet and exercise, if not more. Poor sleep can drive insulin resistance, throw your appetite hormones out of whack and reduce your physical and mental performance. What is more, it is one of the strongest individual risk factors for future weight gain and obesity. One study showed not sleeping enough was linked to 89 per cent increased risk of obesity in children, and 55 per cent in adults.

The doctor also advises people with chronic diseases such as asthma and diabetes should stock the necessary medication so that in case of an attack, they have something to manage the problem before it escalates.

Befriend your doctor

Some people never ask why their doctors are prescribing that medication or care to find out whether they have other options. Doctors recommend that you take the time to build a good relationship with your doctor and make sure they understand your expectations and needs. Working with your doctor to understand what your health needs are will enable you to meet them and stay healthy.

“Ask your doctor about every prescribed medication and medical test. Also ask what will happen if you choose not to take a drug or have a test. Ask for the health risks involved and find out if there are alternative treatments

Personal hygiene

Coronavirus has taught us the importance of washing our hands regularly. Other elements of personal hygiene such as wearing only fresh, clean clothes, brushing our teeth regularly and taking frequent showers are all important in keeping us healthy.

Lastly, remember that your body is your host, learn to respect it. Accept every flaw and weakness and learn to live with it. If you want to stay happy with good health and high confidence then love your body the way it is.

Keep your BMI low

BMI is a useful measure for making sure you are not overweight or obese. It is calculated from your height and weight. BMI is an estimate of body fat and a good gauge of your risk of diseases that can occur with higher levels of body fat. The higher your BMI, the higher your risk for

Health screenings can save your life. They are designed to catch cancers and serious problems early for more successful treatment. There are screening recommendations for adults and women specifically, and varied screenings depending on your family history. Talk to your doctor and plan on when and how to go for the screenings.