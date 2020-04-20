Here is why you should detoxify often

By Beatrice Nakibuuka

Detoxifying is an essential part of nutrition. Because the Easter festive season comes with binge eating, there is need for one to detoxify.

Detoxifying, according to Amanda Tumwebaze, a nutritionist, helps to reduce the toxic load in the body which toxins would otherwise, have adverse effects. She says people who eat a lot of junk food are at a high risk of having an accumulation of toxins in their bodies since the junk is usually converted into toxins after digestion.

Amanda, however, remarks that people who eat valuable foods are not any safer from the toxins because there are very few organic foods on the market. Many foods are sprayed with pesticides and fertilisers and many times, these chemicals find their way into your food. Therefore, it is essential for everyone to detoxify.

Types

There are several types of detoxifying which can include fasting; fluid diet which includes water, juicing, tea; fruit diet on fruits such as watermelon, apples as well as a vegetable diet that includes salads but leaves out all carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.

“It is essential for each individual to get a specialised detox that suits their specific health needs because some detoxes may not favour people who may have underlying problems. Intermittent fasting for example, may not favour people with HIV/Aids or Diabetes,” she warns.

Assessment

It is, therefore, advisable that one first sees a doctor so that they undergo an assessment and take their results to their nutritionist who will recommend the right detox depending on the results from the doctor.

People with diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, HIV/Aids should only go for detox with guidance from their doctor and nutritionist or they may get adverse health effects.

Although everyone should be able to regularly detoxify according to Tumwebaze, many people are turning detoxifying into a lifestyle which is very detrimental to our health.

“During a detox, she says, one is supposed to deprive self of nutrients but if this is done for a long time, it increases one’s risk of becoming malnourished and reducing one’s immunity to fight disease.”

The trend she says is doing more harm than good. She remarks that “The detox should be there for a short time because you are depriving the body of the essential nutrients. This, in the long run, will affect all the body systems thereby leading to deteriorating health.”

The ideal time should be three days to a week and then one should be able to resume normal feeding for all the required body nutrients.

Complications

If one does not detoxify regularly, the body starts to react to the toxins. There are visible signs that can reveal that one has an accumulation of toxins.

They include but not limited to inflammation in the stomach leading to ulcers, bloating, fluctuance, confusion because the body is overstressed, skin eruptions such as acne, kidney and liver problems as well as headaches and migraines.

Caution

While you are detoxifying, ensure good hygiene, especially when dealing with raw fruits and vegetables because they often carry chemicals.