High intensity exercises you can do at home

By Joan Salmon

You started off the year with a resolution to take your fitness regimen to a whole new level. Then while you were still getting used to the rigour of working out, COVID-19 happened and consequently, the lockdown. However, your fitness does not have go on halt as you can achieve a lot from home. With high-intensity interval training (HIIT), you can go on to achieve your desired results.

With this high intensity training, one alternates between intense exercising and slow or recovery workouts. These workouts are not lengthy as they were designed to help you make the most of your time, getting maximum benefits in limited time.

Benefits

Elisha Muhwezi, a fitness coach says these exercises burn more calories because they create much more post-workout oxygen use. “Depending on your tenacity, with HIIT, you will also better your muscle mass and build strength,” says the coach.

They also have the added advantage of not requiring equipment. “Even without the equipment you were used to at the gym, you can do these exercises as your body weight is good enough to offer the resistance you need,” Muhwezi shares.

However, it is important to remember, if you are a newbie at these exercises, starting small is key.

“There is no need to go all out and get sore as you may not be able to exercise for almost a week hence missing the benefits of the workout. Besides that, do not eat at least for one and a half hours before the workout, drink a lot of water, and warm up before you start,” Usher Nsanda, a fitness expert advises.

Warm up

This is very important to prepare you for the energetic workouts ahead. “With your feet placed somewhat wider than hip width apart, lower your upper body to touch your hips. Then lower into a squat before rising up with your arms lifted up. Do this 10 times and your whole body will be ready to go,” Nsanda shares.

Advertisement

Thereafter, the exercises start where each workout is performed thrice before one has 15 seconds of rest. Therefore, a clock or timer is important as you do these exercises.

Reverse lunge with rotation

Lunges are meant to work on your quads and glutes while the rotation works on your core.

“Standing with your feet hip width apart, raise your arms in front of you and crisscross them at 90 degrees. Step forward with your left foot and lower yourself, bending both knees at 90 degrees.

Ensure that your left knee aligns with the left ankle while the right hip is right above the right knee and rotate your upper body over the left leg. Then push up to get back to a standing position. Do this for 30 seconds before switching to the other side for the next 30 seconds,” Nsanda shares.

High plank with bodyweight row

This workout helps one to exercise their back owing to the row. “With hands, shoulder width apart and directly below your shoulders, place your palms on the floor. Your legs should be extended behind you as you balance on your toes, with your feet also shoulder width apart to assume the plank position,” Muhwezi explains. With your body in a straight line, head to toe and pelvis tucked in, raise your right hand to your chest as you pull the shoulder blades together.

“Then return the hand to assume the plank position. Do the same for the left side and alternate for 30 seconds.” If carrying your weight in your toes is quite hard, you may opt to perform the exercise on your knees.

Low plank with rotation

Away from the high planks, low planks will help you exercise your back, core, glutes and shoulder muscles. “With your elbows right below your shoulders, bend them placing the forearms on the floor for support. Just like with high planks, ensure your legs are behind you supported by your toes, shoulder width apart. Then slowly lift your right hand upwards while rotating your body towards the right. Thereafter, lower the arm returning to the plank position. Do this even for the left side and alternate for 30 seconds,” Muhwezi shares.

However, if keeping on your legs is cumbersome, then you may cho

ose to go on your knees.

Squat and walk

While the squat will work your lower body, the walk engages the core and upper body, giving you a total body workout.

“With feet hip width apart, straight back, tall upper body, bend your knees outwards to lower yourself into a squat.

Maintaining that position, place your hands on the floor before transitioning into a high plank position.

Then work backwards into a squat before getting back to the standing position,” Nsanda says. Do the exercise for 30 seconds.

Fitness expert Nsanda adds that during the resting time, one ought to breathe and shake off the tension that has been building in their body during the workout.