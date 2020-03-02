How to carry out a DNA test

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

I suspect that my husband fathered a child with his niece. I want to secretly do a DNA test. How can I do it? Longiros

Dear Longiros,

Previously, resemblance was used to determine paternity. However, this was inaccurate and watered down by claims that offspring resembled the maternal side relatives unknown to the paternal side. Then blood grouping was used but this would only be useful in excluding offspring with differing blood groups and hence was not accurate as well.

DNA paternity tests which are more accurate were recently introduced in Uganda but these require the DNA input of both the alleged father and alleged offspring and here blood, hair, teeth, fingernail clippings, teeth, cheek swabs or used tooth brushes and blood stains can be used.

The main drawback in DNA testing is obtaining samples without causing unnecessary family break-ups in case the tests confirm paternity.

This requires samples to be taken secretly like in your case and here hair to be used should have hair roots since these have cells whose DNA can be tested.

Most hair lost in the normal way except that plucked has no roots and up to six hairs may be required.

Hair, fingernail clippings and tooth DNA tests are not commonly done in Uganda.

Also, tooth brushes used within two weeks can give good DNA results but these require to be kept well without exposing them to harsh conditions such as sunshine.

The earliest a DNA paternity test can be taken is when a woman has been pregnant for nine weeks.

Here, a blood sample from both the mother and the alleged father is used since the baby’s DNA is found within the mother’s blood stream after nine weeks of pregnancy.

Using tissues of the foetus itself can cause a miscarriage and other complications. The earliest DNA tests are done in most Ugandan labs is two weeks of neonatal age.