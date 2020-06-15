Is honey good?

By Dr Paul Kasenene

Some say taking honey is good while others say it is worse than sugar. Please clarify the confusion. — Joshua

Dear Joshua,

Honey and table sugar are two different substances. However, what often draws the comparison is because they both contain fructose, a type of simple sugar that makes them sweet.

Because the fructose in sugar is linked to a number of health problems, including weight gain, diabetes, cancer and a fatty liver, many people worry that honey will have the same effect because it also contains fructose. But unlike table sugar, which is a refined substance, honey is a whole natural food.

Although honey has fructose, it also has fibre (which sugar does not have). The fibre in honey ensures that fructose will enter the blood slowly compared to sugar and, therefore, the impact of the fructose in honey is different from that in sugar.

However, it is essential to note that some honey nowadays is refined. Refined honey does not have as much fibre as natural raw honey, and such refined honey may have a negative impact on blood sugar. So, natural raw honey is okay to use but not refined honey which also sometimes has sugar added to it.

Therefore, not all honey is the same. Use only natural and raw honey. But keep in mind that although honey has fibre that regulates its fructose content, it has more calories than sugar.

So while raw honey is okay to use, if someone has diabetes, blood sugar problems, a fatty liver or wants to lose or maintain their weight, it may be best to limit or avoid honey altogether.