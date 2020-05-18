Is it normal to sweat a lot after giving birth?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

Dear Mercy,

Women may for the first time find themselves sweating a lot when they get pregnant. This is because of an increase in female hormone levels, increase in the amount of blood flow and a rise in body temperature. In this case, a woman will sweat more in order to cool down.

Some women will even sweat more after delivery, with the sweating peaking around two weeks after delivery due to the fall of female hormones which were higher during pregnancy. Low female hormones create a menopause like situation that may lead to over sweating.

Unfortunately, this sweating that may be more serious at night may be prolonged or worsened by breastfeeding, which further lowers oestrogen levels.

Much as it may be normal to sweat a lot after delivery, you should visit your doctor for a check-up of other causes of over-sweating after delivery including thyroid hormone problems, infections of the urinary tract, infections of the genital system, malaria and others depending on the presence of other symptoms.

Since the sweating may be normal, keep hydrated, cool, physically fit and lower your stress levels.