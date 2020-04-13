Is jogging the right form of exercise for you?

By Joan Salmon

Jogging is one of the aerobic exercises that many people can engage in. Just like the rest in its bracket, Robert Ddamulira a ftness expert says, it is aimed at training different muscle types so that one keeps fit by increasing their muscle mass.

“Increased muscle mass also translates into increase in the lean level, hence reduction in body fat, which helps to deal with body weight,” he says

He adds that as long as one is healthy, they can jog because it is done at slow speeds and is devoid of competition.

“This exercise can be done anywhere. Nonetheless, doing it on softer surfaces such as grass rather than concrete is better as your bones are less jolted. Besides that, the right pair of shoes and determination are all you need to see you going,” Ddamulira shares.

However, there are times when jogging will not work inasmuch as one desires to stay fit.

Heart condition

Dr Barbara Kakande, a cardiologist at UMC Victoria Hospital, Bukoto, says persons with severe heart conditions cannot engage in anything that increases their heart beat. “While we will give a go for those with mild conditions to walk, those with severe conditions cannot even walk until they have been stabilised to a mild state.”

Dr Kakande explains that when one is exercising, their bodies consume and demand for more oxygen hence increased breathe rate. “Besides that, the muscles need more blood and as such, the heart pumps more hence increased heartbeat. These will affect a heart that is already labouring to serve the body.”

Such diseases include: Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that affects young athletes where the person has an abnormally thickened muscle. Others are coronary artery disease, hypertension, and chronic lung disease.

Obesity

Brian Kasasa, a sports scientist and football coach, adds that those battling obesity yet their bones have not achieved maturity in growth cannot jog. “That is because bouncing too much weight on young bones will in the long run affect their growth.”

That said, considering other factors, jogging may also not be helpful if one lacks the training discipline. “They will take too much time on the road, be drawn away by other things and complain about how heavy the work is. “That makes the purpose of the exercise too hard to achieve.”

Alternative exercises

For people that cannot benefit from jogging, they can indulge in some other exercises such as:

Badminton: Kasasa says this could be a good activity to play in the compound on days when wind is not strong and the shuttle can travel with ease.

“Then, the targets are easy to reach and since there is need to gain points off your partner, it could be more fun to engage in.”

Dance workouts: These are fun seeing that there is music throughout. “More to that, the company will help kill boredom, in case that was what hinderered one from keeping active. But most importantly, the moves can be tailor-made to suit one’s abilities,” Ddamulira shares.

Exercises that require small-space: These include jumping jacks, squats, on spot running, army jumps (still not for heart conditions), sit-ups, and push ups. Kasasa says these will work best when timed or done in terms of quantities (increased repetitions and cycles).

“That way, one does what their body can handle and can also increase the number of cycles in the event that their body can handle more.”

Swimming: This exercise could also work but Kasasa advises that one has to be disciplined to gain from it because its targets cannot be compromised.

Table tennis: This can be done at a health club or at home seeing that the tables are available in all sizes. “It is also one exercise that will bring the family together seeing that up to four people can participate,” Kasasa shares.

Dodge ball: It can be done at home. Nonetheless, unless done in moderation, heart patients may not be able to participate.

Advice

Before engaging in any exercise, Brian Kasasa, a sports scientist and football coach, advises that one should go for a medical check-up to see their capabilities and also contact an exercise specialist to come up with the ideal workouts for them.

If you have not been active before, Robert Ddamulira, a fitness instructor, advises that you start slowly.

“It will take some time, which is okay. Just make sure that you do not force the body to do what it cannot manage.”

He advises that you always start with warming up to prepare the body before starting the workout.

“Thereafter, start the exercise but make sure that you can sing or talk as you are at it. Then avoid stopping suddenly because,” Ddamulira advises.