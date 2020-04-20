It’s possible to exercise effectively in small spaces

By Joan Salmon

Exercising is one of the ways that we keep healthy. Some jog, some go to the gym, while a few work out in their homes. However, with the Covid-19 lockdown, we cannot leave for the gym or join our workout groups. In one of his recent speeches, President Museveni told people to work out from home and later shared a video doing the same.

Thereafter, social media was awash with comments of how people do not have space enough to do things such as running, as the President had done. Fitness coaches share some exercises that we can do in small spaces.

Cardiovascular exercises

Veron Bikamata, a fitness trainer, says such are aimed at improving one’s endurance. “Doing such activities strengthens your upper body,” he shares. These include;

Jogging - In place of our usual jogging, Robert Ddamulira, a fitness instructor, advises people to do on spot jogging. “When done diligently, you will sweat and still burn that unwanted fat in the comfort of your home,” he says.

Dancing – “Play your favourite music and dance to it. The more vigorous, the better so that you can sweat and in due process burn any excess calories,” Quraish Golooba, a physiotherapist, advises. He adds that rather than worry about what lockdown is causing, some music will drown the worries.

Push-ups: Brian Kasasa, a sports scientist, says you can do these to build your cardio muscles while also strengthening your abs.

High intensity interval training - these alternate between short periods of intense aerobic exercises and less intense recovery periods.

“They cause the body to utilise a lot of oxygen in a short period of time. That is because unlike the traditional aerobic training which is done at a slow pace for a long period and the energy source used is fat, in these, the glycogen energy system is at work,” Bikamata lets on.

He adds that glycogen is derived from carbohydrates. “This type of exercise helps to get rid of the calories before they are converted to fats. More to that, a lot of work is done in a short period of time and the number of calories lost is greater than those lost during traditional aerobics. Besides that, you do not need any external weights or equipment, your weight is good enough,” he shares.

Even when your body is at rest, Bikamata says there is continued muscular fibre development because of the energy system used.

“As that is done, the body is definitely burning fat.”

He says that when well programmed, overtime, one will develop a level of resistance. “You will get stronger and the body weight will adapt to the exercises. At that point, apart from fast on-spot jogging and other traditional aerobics done at a fast rate, introducing a few twists such as resistance training where one can use dumbbells, resistance bands, and tug ropes would be ideal,” he says.

Strength training exercises; These are meant to strengthen the arm muscles as well as help you burn more calories than you normally would hence lose or manage weight. They also help one to gain balance as you can easily resist any opposing force with ease.

Resistance elastic bands- Golooba says these help to generate resistance as well as activate muscles. One could tie these bands on one pole and start pulling, or can hold with both arms and pull in and out.

Dumbbells (weights); While you may not have access to the gym to do weight lifting, not all hope is lost as you can use dumbbells to develop your muscles as well. “If one cannot access the dumbbells, they could improvise. For example, you can use sand to make that appropriate weight you can afford to carry. You can also use your own body by raising and lowering it.

Flexibility exercises

Quraish Golooba, a physiotherapist, says these are more of stretching and will improve flexibility. “That is why stretching is used at the start and end of any exercise regimen,” he clarifies.

Squats: He mentions that apart from improving your stability, squats will strengthen your lower muscles. It is with this cue that he cautions people to prepare their bodies before starting to exercise.

“Do deep breathing exercises to avail the muscles with enough oxygen to use during the workout. You should also stretch to prevent some exercise-related injuries such as tendonitis (inflammation of the tendons),” Golooba adds.