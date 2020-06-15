Match teenagers’ diet with their energy needs

By Beatrice Nakibuuka

Like any other normal human, teenagers are expected to make healthy food choices with proper feeding options or they will suffer from malnutrition and lifestyle diseases.

According to Lydia Pedun Aisu, a nutritionist, teenagers should be taught from childhood to make healthy food choices. They should eat on time and have a regular pattern for the meals and not skip any meal, especially breakfast.

Family meals

According to Amanda Twebaze, a nutritionist, teenage feeding should basically be a balanced diet because their body requires a number of nutrients to keep up with the burst of hormonal activity that fuels the adolescence stage.

It is, therefore, important that they have breakfast because a lot of internal body activity is happening to lead to development. Also, it helps them deal with the changes and stresses of transitioning from childhood to adulthood.

What to eat

So, carbohydrates, proteins, fibre, water, fat are necessary. However, they should also pay special attention to minerals and vitamins such as iron, vitamin C, zinc, calcium, B vitamins, and vitamin E which are necessary to support both hormonal and enzyme activity in the body, both of which are drivers for healthy body development. Water is also crucial at this stage so they should endeavour to keep hydrated.

“For family meals, as long as the meal is balanced and contains more natural foods, there should not be a reason for concern. I would recommend engaging the teenagers in the menu making process so that you are providing what will actually be eaten rather than wasted. It also gives you a chance to incorporate family time to learn about healthy nutrition practices and foods so they get to appreciate the value of eating right and take the lessons into adulthood,” Twebaze remarks.

High energy foods

High energy foods are also paramount according to Aisu, because teenagers are usually very active, involved in sports and so, their brain needs a lot of energy-rich foods to enable them stay awake while they study. Try an energy-rich breakfast of cereals, banana, and porridge.

Fruits and vegetables should be part of their meals to boost their mineral and vitamin intake. These will also help them boost their immunity to fight disease.

Packed food

Portable but healthy food choices according to Twebaze include carrot sticks, fruit or vegetable smoothies, protein shakes, healthy milk shakes, pancakes, baked potato cubes, baked apples, banana fritters, baked spinach crisps and roasted mukene, among others.

Teenagers with daily access to food from home should focus on healthier options and avoid snacks that are full of empty calories or those that are processed.

“Sausages, chips, ice cream are empty calories that can give an instant boost of energy but do not contain any vitamins or minerals. They have very high fat, salt, and sugar by virtue of the processes they undergo and in the long run, they often cause lifestyle diseases such as diabetes,” Aisu remarks.

Nutrient needs for boys and girls

The main difference between adolescent nutrition needs is in the need for calories which mostly come from carbohydrates says Amanda Twebaze, a nutritionist. Males need a huge amount of 2,800 calories while females require 2,200 calories every day, so boys need more energy than females.